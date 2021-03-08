Start of the application period for Private Placement Oslo Stock Exchange: IOX

DO NOT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS ILLEGAL.

Start of the application period for a private placement in ASA interoil exploration and production

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the “Company”) refers to the announcement published on March 4, 2021 in which the Company announced the signing of two transactions as well as a private placement of new Company shares with gross proceeds ranging up to NOK the equivalent of EUR 999,999 (the “Private Placement”). The Private Placement is intended for Norwegian investors and international institutional investors in accordance with and in accordance with applicable exemptions from the relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions. The minimum subscription amount in the private placement will be NOK 10,000.

The subscription price for the Private Placement is set at NOK 1.33 per share. This price was calculated based on a 90-day volume weighted average price plus a 10% discount, at market close on March 3, 2021.

The application period begins today March 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CET) and ends on March 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (CET). The Company reserves the right to close or extend the application period at any time, in its sole discretion, at short notice.

Applications for the Private Placement can be made by completing and returning the attached Application Contract to [email protected]

Norwegian investors with access to VPS Investor services can also submit applications online using the following link:

https://investor.vps.no/sc/servlet/no.vps.sc.servlets.SCLogonServlet?ISIN=XL0010024681&TSted=07910&Sig=b2742320c86ad31c54088fd2d04a833eb45441c498014eff079b1bf0f

The share grants under the Private Placement will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company and the completion of the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Further information regarding the private placement and the conditions thereof are included in the attached application contract.

This announcement was posted by Mr. Geir Arne Drangeid (Partner and Senior Advisor, First House AS) at 08:00 CET on March 8, 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.