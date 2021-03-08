Apollo Global buys insurance subsidiary Athene for $ 11 billion





(Reuters) – Apollo Global Management Inc said on Monday that it would merge with Athene Holding Ltd in an all-equity $ 11 billion deal, bringing in an in-house annuities provider that helped turn it into the one of the world’s largest investors in business credit. FILE PHOTO: Marc Rowan, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director, Apollo Global Management, LLC, takes part in panel discussion on Credit Markets: What’s Next? at the 2014 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. on April 29, 2014. REUTERS / Kevork Djansezian Apollo has been paid a lucrative fee by Athene, in which it currently has a 27% stake, for more than a decade, providing asset allocation services and directly managing a portion of Athens’ assets on its platform. form of investment, mainly in its ever-expanding credit. Business. Still, Athens stocks underperformed the insurance industry after its stock market debut in 2016, prompting Apollo to buy its assets. Apollo said he believes the tax-exempt combination could cause its profits in 2021 to more than double year-over-year. We will have full alignment to optimize our strategy and efficiently allocate capital, said Marc Rowan, new CEO of Apollos, who helped found Athene in 2009. Rowan, who co-founded Apollo 31 years ago, was tasked with leading the New York-based company after board chairman Leon Black said in January he would step down as chief executive by July, following an independent review of his connection to the deceased. financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding Class A common share of Athens will be exchanged for 1,149 common share of Apollo, which represents a premium of approximately 16.5% over the Athens closing price. Friday. Shares of the company rose nearly 19% in pre-market trading, while Apollo rose 4.7%. Existing Apollo shareholders will own approximately 76% of the combined company, and Athene investors will own the remainder. The deal is expected to be concluded in January 2022. Apollo also said that its board’s conflict committee has approved changes that will result in a simpler and more transparent corporate structure that is expected to be in place by January 2022. The private equity firm said last month it would consider changing its corporate governance structure, getting rid of the shares with special voting rights that currently give Black and other co-founders effective control. of the society. Founded in 2009, Athene is also the partner insurance company of Apollos and had total assets of $ 202.8 billion at the end of 2020, with operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Vinay Dwivedi and Jonathan Oatis

