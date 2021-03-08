Sanomas Annual Review and Sustainability Review 2020 published Helsinki Stock Exchange: SAA1V





Sanoma Corporation, Exchange Release, March 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EET Sanomas 2020 Annual Review and Sustainability Review Publication Sanoma has published its annual report 2020. This review includes the report of the board of directors, including non-financial information, and financial statements. In addition to a PDF report, the financial statements have been published in accordance with the Single European Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an XHTML file and the Group’s primary statements are tagged with XBRL tags. The tagged XHTML report is verified by Sanomas Auditor. Sanoma has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and its Remuneration Report as separate reports. The remuneration report will be presented for adoption at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. In addition, Sanoma has published a 2020 Third Party Guaranteed Sustainability Review under the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard base option. The review describes Sanomas’ sustainable development actions in 2020 and covers social, environmental and economic responsibility throughout the value chain. The review also includes the United Nations Global Compact disclosures and information on Sanoma’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The documents are attached to this version and are available on www.sanoma.com/investors .

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40560 5601

A message Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company that impacts the lives of millions of people every day. Our learning products and services empower teachers to develop the talents of each child to reach their full potential. We offer print and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe. Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position provides the broadest reach and tailored marketing solutions to our business partners. Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ nearly 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approximately 1.1 billion and our operating EBIT margin excl. The PPP was 14.7%. Sanoma’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com .

