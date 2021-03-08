Employee consortium offer for Air India fails to make the cut

Bombay: The Air India employee consortium, which had shown interest in privatizing the national carrier, did not make the cut for the next round of divestment.

In a three-page letter to employees, Meenakshi Mallik, commercial director, informed the consortium that he was not shortlisted.

“Late last night, I saw an email from the Indian government transaction adviser (Ernst & Young LLP) informing Air India employees that we were unable to qualify for the next phase of the acquisition process through divestment., “she said. Malik headed the employee consortium.

The letter sets out three reasons why employee expression of interest is disqualified. The reasons are non-submission of the required three-year audited financial statements for a foreign consortium member, non-submission of information or details by interested bidders for investments in offshore companies, which constitute a substantial part of the net worth of the foreign member of the consortium, and the foreign member of the consortium not being a duly regulated foreign investment fund as defined in the preliminary information memorandum.

“It was certainly upsetting to read this, but what I found reassuring in the email was that the government had no objections or reservations about the documentation provided on behalf of the employees.” , reads Malliks’ letter, adding that “this can only mean that the employee documentation was, in fact, perfect, which is a clear reflection not only of our sincerity in the process, but also of our proficiency in the process. to have participated in and, if selected, to manage our airline, “

While it is flattering that many were keen to partner with us, we were in fact partnering with a financial fund based in the Republic of Seychelles and dealing with it exclusively through the divestment process, ”the letter adds.

While Tata Group, which also owns 51% of Vistara and AirAsia India, is a confirmed entity in the AI ​​bidding process, the SpiceJet promoter is also said to be in the running, although the airline is not did not confirm it.

The government aims to complete the privatization of the national carrier in 2021-2022.

Last month, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which reports to the Ministry of Finance, said the identity of Air India’s potential bidders would be kept confidential with the transaction adviser and could be shared in the national interest with specific agencies only on government advice.

“Each of the potential bidders will be assigned a code by the Transaction Advisor. All activities including due diligence, site visits, tenders, etc. will be performed using the code only,” a declared DIPAM in a press release, adding the code will be the identity of the tenderer