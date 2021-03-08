Best European Investor Wish List for Active ETFs

Interested in ETFs? Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis, and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs.

Actively managed and cryptocurrency exchange traded funds are high on the wish list of European financial advisers and institutional investors when it comes to ETF launches.

European regulators have yet to approve semi-transparent or non-transparent active ETFs, which, unlike traditional ETFs, do not disclose their entire portfolio to the market on a daily basis.

While active fund managers are free to launch ETFs using the traditional transparent model, very few fear disclosing the “secret sauce” which they hope will deliver outperformance.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, the US regulator, approved several semi-transparent and non-transparent ETF models in 2019, potentially opening the floodgates to a wave of active launches.

By September 2020, active ETFs around the world had accumulated assets of $ 228 billion, more than double what they were at the end of 2018, according to data provider ETFGI.

Although this represents only 3% of global ETF assets, a survey by Brown Brothers Harriman of 382 financial advisers, institutional investors and fund managers found that active ETFs are now the most demanded type of product in Europe. .

Antonette Kleiser, product manager for ETFs in Europe and Asia at BBH, said this year could play a decisive role in determining whether they achieve their wish.

“The United States and Asia have made progress in terms of transparency, a key consideration for active managers trying to enter this space, but regulators in Europe have not strayed from the transparency requirement. daily, ”Kleiser said.

“Considering what is going on in the world, it is certainly on [the regulators’] watch list. The feedback, certainly from the Central Bank of Ireland, is that they recognize these issues around the world and are open to conversations with asset managers, but that would require a change in their policy. go.

“I think that’s something they’ll be looking at this year in terms of regulatory change.”

It is understood that the Central Bank, Ireland’s financial regulator, is actively looking into the matter.

Deborah Fuhr, founder of ETFGI, said some European investors may be hoping that mutual fund providers will create ETF versions of their strategies with lower fees.

This has often been the case in the United States. Dimensional Fund Advisors, for example, unveiled a 27% fee cut when it announced its intention to convert six mutual funds with $ 20 billion in combined assets into ETFs in November.

However, even if semi-transparent or non-transparent ETFs are approved in Europe at some point, Fuhr believed they would struggle to build a solid asset base.

First, “most investors who use mutual funds use platforms that don’t offer ETFs because they don’t have connectivity to exchanges,” she said.

Second, “a bigger challenge” is that “as index products, ETFs are sold as solutions or building blocks” to build large multi-asset class portfolios, a role less suited to actively managed funds that will, or at least should, differ materially from their underlying benchmarks.

Additionally, institutional investors typically want to have a three-year history and a minimum of around $ 100 million in assets before purchasing an active fund.

In addition, many retail investors own mutual funds through defined contribution pension plans, where their monthly savings can be used to buy fractions of shares of a mutual fund, but no fund structure. Fractional ownership of this type does not yet exist for ETFs in Europe.

The lack of commission paid by ETFs may also hamper the growth of active products in European countries where the commission model is still dominant, while the growing awareness of the inability of most actively managed funds to beat their benchmarks over significant periods can prove to be another obstacle. .

Perhaps more surprisingly, the second most requested ETF strategy among European investors is cryptocurrency funds, with their counterparts in the United States and Greater China craving this as well.

Kleiser thought it was less unexpected, however, given the strong performance of bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies over the past year.

Bitcoin ETFs posted record inflows of $ 221 million in February, according to TrackInsight, a data provider, bringing assets to $ 4.5 billion.

Last month saw the launch of the first bitcoin ETF in North America by Canada Purpose Investments, joining a growing phalanx of similar products traded on exchanges in Europe.

Elsewhere, the BBH survey found that most institutional investors in the United States and Europe, and an overwhelming majority in Greater China, anticipate that ETFs managed on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria will represent less. a fifth of their ETF holdings in five years.

While this would still represent an increase from current levels, it is far from the popular ‘everything will be ESG’ mantra in some quarters, driven not only by the acceleration of ESG launches but also by a growing trend in ETFs. non ESG to convert to -Vogue format.