Market applauds by releasing bold new strategy from Giant Pearsons. Here’s why.

Text size





Pearson



will undergo a major restructuring to focus on direct-to-consumer sales and digital learning, the publishing and education giant said on Monday, releasing its financial results for 2020.

The market applauded Pearson, which relies on North American products and services for more than a quarter of its sales. As the stock opened lower, stocks jumped over 9% higher in London trading.

The comeback story. Pearson, listed on the FTSE 100, has seen its profits hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the closure of educational testing centers last year adding to the slow decline in revenue from the sale of physical textbooks. Covid-19 has helped push the company further on the path of its long-touted digital transition, and by the start of the 2020-2021 school year, online education enrollments had increased by 41% by compared to the previous year.

The company welcomed a new chief executive in October, when Andy Bird, the former chairman of Walt Disney International, replaced John Fallon, who oversaw seven profit warnings during his seven years at the helm of the company. . Bird compensation, including a base salary of $ 1.25 million and another $ 9.375 million from a co-investment program, drew anger from shareholders, with a third of investors voting against the compensation program in September.

More:Sales tumble at Pearson despite boom in e-learning as more students study at home

What’s up. Pearson reported that sales fell 12% in 2020, to $ 3.4 billion ($ 4.7 billion), as adjusted operating income, the measure preferred by management and observed by analysts, declined. fell 46% from the previous year to 313 million. The company proposed an annual dividend of 19.5 pence ($ 0.27) per share, unchanged from 2019.

Beyond financial results, Pearson also presented a strategy update for the company under the leadership of its new CEO. The group will now focus on direct-to-consumer sales, moving away from campus sales, and reorganize into five new divisions, including one dedicated to virtual learning. The reorganization is expected to result in one-time costs of between 40 and 70 million in 2021.

Pearsons’ strategy now revolves around three key demand-driven global market opportunities that leverage all of our strengths: the rise of online and digital learning; closing the skills gap in the workforce; and meet the growing demand for reliable accreditation and certification, Bird said.

In addition, the company plans to reduce its real estate portfolio to occupy a significantly smaller corporate footprint. Real estate restructuring is expected to erode profits to the tune of 130 million in 2021, before generating 10 million in cost savings in 2022 and 20 million per year in the following years.

Also read:Pearson stock soars as activist investor Cevian announces 5.4% stake

Look forward. Pearson stock opened sharply lower on Monday, as analysts observed the poor annual performance due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But stocks saw a remarkable rally as the day went on, likely as the market absorbed the new Birds plan for the company and decided it was good.

A reorganization and new strategy with a keen eye on the future is what the former Disney executive was hired to provide. This may be the first real taste of the changes to come. But it will take time, and investors in Pearson, which has seen its price drop 20% since the start of 2019, will need to be patient. In the short term, the company expects steady revenue growth to continue through 2021.