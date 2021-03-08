Dow up nearly 500 points Monday as rising bond yields dampen gains in tech stocks

U.S. stocks mostly gained ground late Monday morning, towering over weakness in tech-related stocks, which are seen as the most vulnerable as government bond yields extend their ascent after passing through the Senates of ‘a $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief program.

The Nasdaq Composite COMP, -0.64% rebounded between small gains and losses, down 28 points, or 0.2%, to around 12,897, at last check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, + 1.69% gained 450 points, or 1.4%, to trade nearly 31,950.

The stocks are coming out of a volatile week that ended on Friday with a strong rebound from the rout of previous sessions. The moves left the Dow with a weekly gain of 1.8%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.8%. The high-tech Nasdaq Composite posted its biggest intraday rebound in a year on Friday, but suffered a weekly decline of 2.1%.

What drives the market?

Expectations that aggressive fiscal spending, coupled with a rapidly reopening economy as vaccine deployments continue, have fueled expectations of at least a surge in inflation in the near term. This, in turn, has helped bond yields rise, while also helping to fuel a rotation away from growth-oriented stocks with high valuations towards stocks left behind in the stock markets after the COVID rally.

It’s what I call a stealth correction, said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist for Truist Advisory Services. Silver is not leaving the market, its adjustment, he said, adding that the reset has been concentrated in areas considered to be the most foamy.

Should know: Tech stocks are selling. Don’t buy the dive, don’t sell the rebounds, says the quarterback

But after a few weeks of intense selling, some of last year’s highfliers may be oversold, Lerner told MarketWatch, and the correction may be almost complete. I think I’m starting to see the 10-year stabilize. Overall trends still look good overall. This is a higher market: two steps forward, one step back.

Keywords: Why David Tepper says it’s very hard to be bearish in the stock market right now

Although indices sometimes have stellar days, the overall market trend remains in a downturn that has yet to be completed, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, in a note.

The adjustment to higher yields, however, has created new leadership which results in uneven market performance that will continue until yields begin to stabilize. We

reiterate that the pullback is likely to cause an 8% to 10% drop from market highs in 52 weeks, Cardillo wrote.

The 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.603%

touched the highest level in more than a year on Friday before retreating somewhat, recording its fifth consecutive weekly increase. Yields, which move in the opposite direction of prices, continued to rise, with the 10-year note rate advancing nearly 4 basis points to 1.604%.

On Saturday, the Senate narrowly passed a $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which is now returning to the Democratic-controlled House. The House is expected to approve it by the end of the week, giving President Joe Biden a quick legislative victory.

Economic overview: The US economy is ready to pick up again. So is inflation

The economic calendar is light. Wholesale inventories rose 1.3% for the month of January, as expected.

Read: Housing is a luxury? Here’s what the K-Shaped Recovery Means for Real Estate

Which companies are targeted?

DuPont Inc.

DD,

+ 2.63%

Monday announced a deal to buy Laird Performance Materials from private equity firm Advent International for $ 2.3 billion in cash. DuPont shares rose 1.8%.

+ 33.67%

jumped more than 30% after the company appointed a strategic committee that included Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen.

General Electric Co.

GIVE,

+ 4.82%

is approaching a more than $ 30 billion deal to combine its aircraft leasing business with Irelands AerCap Holdings NV, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. GE shares rose 3.2%.

+ 6.37%

jumped nearly 8% in midday trading Monday, after the company said it had agreed to be acquired by investment manager Apollo Global Management Inc.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

AMC,

+ 12.94%

shares were 12% higher after recording a price target increase from Wedbush.

How are the other assets doing?

The dollar was trading up 0.4%, as measured by the ICE US Dollar DXY index,

+ 0.45% ,

at 92.34.

Oil futures fell, with the US benchmark CL.1,

-1.59%

trading down 0.8%, near $ 65.57 a barrel. Crude prices jumped on Sunday night, with world benchmark Brent BRN00,

-1.63%

briefly exceeding $ 71 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said its largest oil storage facility and export terminal suffered drone and missile attacks by Yemens Houthi rebels.

GC00 Gold Futures,

-1.34%

fell 1.2%, to trade near $ 1,678.90, as rising yields took some of the precious metal’s shine.

European stocks surged, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 SXXP index,

+ 2.10%

up 2.2% and London’s FTSE 100 UKX,

+ 1.34%

1.4% higher.

Stocks fell in Asia: the Shanghai CompositeSHCOMPslid index 2.3%, Hong Kong Hang Seng IndexHSIlost 1.9% and Chinas CSI 300,000,300 fell 3.5%. Japan’s Nikkei 225NIK lost 0.4%.

Read: 5 reasons why negative pension rates are different from the last day-to-day funding crisis