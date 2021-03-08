LIRR commuters say overcrowded conditions are dangerous on first day of service cuts

Keen commuters protested against the LIRR on the first day of its reduced schedule, which they said led to dangerous and predictable congestion conditions on trains.

Appearing to recognize the problems in the morning commute, the railroad president said the agency was already looking for ways to increase capacity during peak periods.

Widespread complaints from commuters, union leaders and elected officials flooded social media and Newsday’s inbox on Monday morning after a morning rush hour marked by what many described as shoulder-to-shoulder congestion in the streets. trains in the midst of a pandemic.

“People are literally inches from each other, especially getting off the trains and on the train,” said David Skudin, whose Long Beach branch went from 2 to 3 trains per hour during rush hour. from morning to one.

Fewer trains also make more stops than usual, which means journeys take longer and carry additional passengers.

“If you look at the State Department of Health’s guidelines for COVID, there’s no way you can follow those guidelines and take the Long Island Rail Road now,” said Skudin, 63.

Ronkonkoma commuter John Tuthill said passengers were “standing in the aisle” as his train arrived in Hicksville on Monday morning. He worried how much worse it would be during the evening rush hour, when trains are scheduled one hour apart from Penn Station.

“I just hope the passengers don’t have fights,” said Tuthill, who believes the LIRR should use the billions it has received in federal COVID-19 aid to avoid service cuts. “Don’t make us sit like sardines.”

Citing a reduction in ridership throughout the pandemic and the need to speed up infrastructure work on its tracks, the LIRR on Monday reduced service to about 75% of where it was before the pandemic. , which brought weekday service to almost weekend levels.

Railway officials noted that service has already been cut by about 20% and that the schedule changes will save the LIRR $ 15 million in operating costs.

But, before the changes, union officials, politicians and drivers urged the railways to rethink their plans, partly fearing that the reduced number of trains would make it harder for passengers to maintain a safe social distance.

In a letter sent Monday to MTA chairman Patrick Foye and LIRR chairman Phillip Eng, the leaders of nine LIRR unions joined more than 3,000 railroad workers in denouncing the cuts they say have ” disgusted “the workers and” destroys our morale and our confidence in the agency. “After the morning rush, Anthony Simon, who heads the largest union in the LIRR, called on the railroad to” restore service immediately. “

“It’s an absolute mess out there, as we warned them,” Simon said.

State Senator Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) also received several photos and emails from upset runners on Monday morning. On Twitter he told them, “I see you and hear you … We need to go back to the old schedule and get everyone back to work safely.”

Representative Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) also contacted Newsday to say that conditions on LIRR trains Monday morning were “not good for COVID”.

Responding to criticism, Eng noted that the railway is closely monitoring ridership, including through new technology that provides real-time loading data for each car, as well as through “staff reports on field”.

“This has allowed us to identify trains where adjustments are needed, and we are working to increase capacity by adding trains where possible during these heavier traffic periods,” Eng said. “Details will be shared as they become available. Thanks for riding with us.”

Foye, speaking to WCBS 880 radio on Monday morning, defended the decision to cut service on the LIRR, where weekday ridership remains below 25% of pre-pandemic levels, but also reported that ‘there would be no more cuts.

“We’ll be watching this closely, but the next service adjustments on Long Island Rail Road … assuming ridership returns and we’re confident it will, it’s just a matter of when, there is. will have service increases, ”Foye said. .

The service cuts come as the MTA has already received $ 8 billion in funding from the federal government, enough to offset revenue losses in 2020 and 2021, and expects to receive an additional $ 6 billion in assistance from the latter. Federal COVID-19 relief bill passed over the weekend.

Check back for updates on this developing story.