Pearson to reduce office space and reorganize company into five divisions

Education publisher Pearson has said he will cut office space after demand for textbooks and in-person exams was badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

He expects $ 130 million in profits to be affected by the reduction in his real estate portfolio, although he expects to enjoy $ 10 million a year in 2022 and around $ 20 million a year later.

The company is the latest major FTSE-listed company to say it is cutting back office space globally, after Aviva said it expected a 30% contraction by the end of 2021, and HSBC said she would reduce her wealth by 40%.

It also announced that it is reorganizing its global business at a cost of 40-70 million in 2021 into five divisions: e-learning, higher education, learning English, workforce skills and assessment and qualification.

These divisions will be supported by its Direct to Consumer group, while planning to continue growing its online business, which now covers around three-quarters of all revenue.

Sales of its global e-learning division grew 18% to nearly 700 million last year, as virtual school enrollment climbed 43% and three full-time US partner schools opened. . Two more are expected to open in the 2021/22 academic year.

Meanwhile, the former owner of the Financial Times revealed that his operating profits climbed to $ 411 million for the year from $ 275 million in 2019 as he benefited from the sale of his stake in Penguin Random House and costs restructuring lower than forecast.

Managing Director Andy Bird said: “ Despite the significant challenges of 2020, it is thanks to the tenacity and commitment of colleagues around the world that Pearson has achieved a strong financial performance. ”

A surge in e-learning tools was not enough to prevent the company’s underlying revenue from falling 10% to $ 3.4 billion last year, as the coronavirus led to a massive surge in l e-learning and a decrease in the number of people buying textbooks.

No exams: Pearson’s UK income affected by summer exams canceled

He blamed the shutdown of Australia’s immigration and testing centers that conduct its Pearson Tests of English (PTE) language tests as well as the impact of Covid-19 on the purchase of courseware for its dwindling international sales of a fifth.

Pearson’s North American firm’s revenues declined in part due to the sale of 1.5 million fewer textbooks to U.S. colleges of higher education than in the previous year and the sale of its courseware business K12 in the United States.

In addition, the reduction in exams – including in the UK – and the closure of testing centers have hurt sales of its global assessment operation. However, demand from the IT industry has helped surveillance volumes grow from around 200,000 in 2019 to 2.1 million at the end of last year.

Nonetheless, the group was optimistic in its outlook, forecasting revenue growth amid easing restrictions in its key markets, with increases in all of its divisions except higher education.

“ As a result of significant investments in technology and a complete restructuring, Pearson is moving forward at a steady pace and is poised to enter a new era as a digitally-driven company focused on building sustainable revenue and profit growth for the benefit of all stakeholders in the business, ” said Andy Bird.

The company expects testing centers to reopen from next month and the “ Covid cohort ” of students to somewhat resume learning in schools and higher education buildings from the start of the 2021/22 school year.

Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, believes this should lead to weakening growth in home learning and testing. However, she said: ‘It’s also fair to assume that part of this will be permanent. Pearson is right to take advantage of this trend.

“ Periods of economic hardship and growing unemployment are traditionally when demand for adult development increases and Pearson is well positioned to ride that wave. ”

Pearson shares closed trading 6.4 percent higher today at 808.8p.