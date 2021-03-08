Canadian Stock Exchange marks International Women’s Day 2021 with special market opening





Bloomberg Nothing about the stock market ever scares the daredevils of retail (Bloomberg) – Apple Inc. has fallen 15% since late January. Tesla Inc. has lost more than a quarter of a trillion dollars in market value in three weeks. And over $ 1.5 trillion was wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month, and yet none of it was enough to shake the retail investor. Since the market peaked a few weeks ago, retail traders have been investing cash in US stocks at a rate 40% higher than in 2020, which was a record year. They go for the parts of the market that have suffered the most, arguably doubling down with triple-leveraged tech funds and options galore. American volume on any given day, battle lines are forming. Some of the privileged speculative bets that have made money on the rise – electric vehicle stocks, special purpose acquisition companies, and green energy games to name a few – are the same. securities that are now falling as bond yields rise. many of them are newbie investors, have always held their own, buying virtually every trough during what was the best start to a bull market in nine decades. But now the world is wondering how much it will take them to stop quitting, especially after a year in which retail traders were more often right than wrong. And every time we’ve tried to call a summit in 2020 due to the participation of retailers, it was a mistake. average of $ 6.6 billion in US stocks each week, according to data from VandaTrack, a branch of Vanda Research that monitors retail flows in the US market. That’s an increase from $ 4.7 billion in net weekly purchases in 2020, and they have doubled in the hardest-hit areas of the market. Apple, which has plunged 15% since late January, was the most popular retail buy last week. NIO Inc., the electric vehicle maker down nearly 40% since Feb. 9, was the second most popular. Next are exchange-traded funds linked to the Nasdaq 100, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (ticker QQQ) and a triple leveraged version (ticker TQQQ) Thursday, when the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.9 %, nearly 32 million bullish call options traded on the US stock exchanges, the fifth most recorded. The other four have all taken place in the past four months. Equity ETFs added nearly $ 7 billion in new money in the first four days of March, building on a record $ 83 billion. dollars that flooded last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. In fact, even before the start of March, flows to US-listed ETFs were at their best all-time start, surpassing the previous best start – which was in 2017 – by more than 74%, according to Matt Bartolini. , State Street Global Advisors, Head of SPDR Americas Research. There is a lot of excess cash and we just received that check for $ 600 to many families in January, said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer of Rockefeller Global Family Office. Were going to receive an additional cash injection in the check for $ 1,400 and some of that money goes into risky assets. Karim Alammuri, a 31-year-old chief marketing officer, is one of many retail investors who acquired actions. In recent days, he bought shares in fuboTV Inc. and SPAC Churchill Capital Corp IV. Fubo TV has plunged more than 50% since a peak in December. Churchill Capital has lost almost 60% of its value in 11 trading sessions. There are a lot of very attractive stocks that are being cut madly right now, so I’m just looking to see how I can rearrange things so that I can buy them. With an army of retail investors ready to buy any drop, these declines have increased. shallower and shallower. The S&P 500 has been flat 5% since early November, or 83 consecutive days, the longest streak in a year. The end result of the persistent decline in purchases is a market with little decline. At its 2021 closing low, the S&P 500 was only down 1.5% year-to-date. This is the smallest draw at this time of year since 2017, and if the past is a precedent, it could mean the sale has more wiggle room. Retail investors tend to buy the initial lows, and it’s only when they capitulate and sell that the markets are ultimately down, according to Eric Liu, co-founder and head of research at Vanda Research. Company data shows this was the case in both sales in 2018, as well as roughly a year during the Covid crash. For Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist for Crossmark Global Investments, their continued presence in the markets means high volatility is likely to persist. Still, that doesn’t mean that the efforts of retail investors are misguided. Is there any stupid money in retail? Yes. But not all, she said. Some of these people do their homework, look for opportunities and try to take advantage of them. Some win, some lose – it’s really not that different from what professionals do on an institutional basis.

