TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its financing activities on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2021.
TSX welcomed 21 new issuers in February 2021, compared to 23 the previous month and 15 in February 2020. The new listings were eight exchange-traded funds, three cleantech companies, three technology companies, two special purpose acquisition companies, two mining companies, a life sciences company, an industrial products and services company and a real estate company. Total funding raised in February 2021 increased 189% from the previous month and 63% from February 2020. The total number of financings in February 2021 was 61 years old, up from 63 the previous month and 57 years old February 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed to the TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in February 2021, compared to five the previous month and eight in February 2020. The new listings were for five joint-capital companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total funding raised in February 2021 increased by 29% compared to the previous month and by 207% compared to February 2020. There were 159 financings in February 2021, compared to 173 the previous month and 108 in February 2020.
TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics for February 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
February 2021
January 2021
February 2020
Listed issuers
1,676
1,662
1,599
New issuers listed
21
23
15
IPOs
13
18
14
TSXV graduates
6
4
1
Listed issues
2,336
2 319
2 251
IPO financing raised
$ 2,171,645,392
$ 399,568,184
$ 1,146,245,700
Secondary funding raised
$ 5,937,643,091
$ 2,390,949,448
$ 3,406,838,243
Additional funding raised
105,687,750 $
$ 55,827,062
$ 490,739,660
Total funds collected
$ 8,214,976,233
$ 2,846,344,694
$ 5,043,823,603
Total number of financings
61
63
57
Issues quoted in market capitalization
3,544,600 158,481 dollars
$ 3,400,209,926,420
$ 3,041,937,524,274
Cumulative statistics for the year
2021
2020
% change
New issuers listed
44
39
+12.8
IPOs
31
35
-11.4
TSXV graduates
ten
4
+150.0
IPO financing raised
$ 2,571,213,576
$ 1,220,408,250
+110.7
Secondary funding raised
$ 8,328,592,539
$ 3,648,519,847
+128.3
Additional funding raised
$ 161,514,812
$ 495,690,068
-67.4
Total funds collected
$ 11,061,320,927
$ 5,364,618,165
+106.2
Total number of financings
124
101
+22.8
Issues quoted in market capitalization
3,544,600 158,481 dollars
$ 3,041,937,524,274
+16.5
TSX Venture Exchange**
February 2021
January 2021
February 2020
Listed issuers
1,887
1,888
1,934
New issuers listed
8
5
8
IPOs
6
3
6
TSX graduates
6
4
1
Listed issues
1 976
1 975
2,016
IPO financing raised
$ 26,950,200
$ 1,250,000
$ 52,728,250
Secondary funding raised (1)
$ 346,894,297
$ 279,256,485
$ 74,964,403
Additional funding raised
$ 753,662,123
$ 590,405,149
$ 240,102,435
Total funds collected
$ 1,127,506,620
$ 870 911 634
$ 367,795,088
Total number of financings
159
173
108
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 92,008,435,828
$ 81,859,216,266
$ 41,316,856,181
Cumulative statistics for the year
2021
2020
% Change
New issuers listed
13
9
+44.4
IPOs
9
7
+28.6
TSX graduates
ten
4
+150.0
IPO financing raised
28,200,200 dollars
$ 53,078,250
-46.9
Secondary funding raised (1)
$ 626,150,782
$ 276,000,039
+126.9
Additional funding raised
$ 1,344,067,272
$ 524,327,332
+156.3
Total funds collected
$ 1,998,418,254
$ 853,405,621
+134.2
Total number of financings
332
248
+33.9
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 92,008,435,828
$ 41,316,856,181
+122.7
** Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Fundings raised)
(1)
Secondary funding includes prospectus offerings on a cash and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have been listed February 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer name
Company symbol
ABC Technologies Holdings Inc.
ABCT
Renewable Royalties Corp.
ARR
Aris Gold Corporation
ARIS
Bitcoin ETF
EBIT
BMO ESG US High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF
ESGH
Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.
CGGZ.UN
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
CTS
DRI Healthcare Trust
DHT.UN and DHT.U
Franklin Innovation Active ETF
UP
Greenlane Renewables Inc.
GRN
LEAF Mobile Inc.
LEAF
Loop Energy Inc.
LPEN
NBI Active International Equity ETF
NINT
NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF
NUSA
NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF
NDIV
NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
NSCC
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
NXR.UN
Objective Bitcoin ETF CAD ETF
BTCC.B
Solaris Resources Inc.
SLS
Subversive acquisition LP
SVX.U
TELUS International (Cda) Inc.
TIXT
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer name
Company symbol
Capital increase VIII Corp.
AMU.P
County Capital 2 Ltd.
CTWO.P
Four Arrows Capital Corp.
AROW.P
Gravitas Capital Corp.
GONE.P
Jesmond Capital Ltd.
JES.P
Leviathan Gold Ltd.
LVX
Star Royalties Ltd.
STRR
Topicus.com
YOU
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group harnesses global markets and builds digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX alpha exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Stock Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. The head office of TMX Group is Toronto and operates offices in North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
