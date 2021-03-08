TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics





Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange TORONTO, March 8, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its financing activities on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2021. TSX welcomed 21 new issuers in February 2021, compared to 23 the previous month and 15 in February 2020. The new listings were eight exchange-traded funds, three cleantech companies, three technology companies, two special purpose acquisition companies, two mining companies, a life sciences company, an industrial products and services company and a real estate company. Total funding raised in February 2021 increased 189% from the previous month and 63% from February 2020. The total number of financings in February 2021 was 61 years old, up from 63 the previous month and 57 years old February 2020. For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed to the TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in February 2021, compared to five the previous month and eight in February 2020. The new listings were for five joint-capital companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total funding raised in February 2021 increased by 29% compared to the previous month and by 207% compared to February 2020. There were 159 financings in February 2021, compared to 173 the previous month and 108 in February 2020. TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics for February 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com. Toronto Stock Exchange

February 2021 January 2021 February 2020 Listed issuers 1,676 1,662 1,599 New issuers listed 21 23 15 IPOs 13 18 14 TSXV graduates 6 4 1 Listed issues 2,336 2 319 2 251 IPO financing raised $ 2,171,645,392 $ 399,568,184 $ 1,146,245,700 Secondary funding raised $ 5,937,643,091 $ 2,390,949,448 $ 3,406,838,243 Additional funding raised 105,687,750 $ $ 55,827,062 $ 490,739,660 Total funds collected $ 8,214,976,233 $ 2,846,344,694 $ 5,043,823,603 Total number of financings 61 63 57 Issues quoted in market capitalization 3,544,600 158,481 dollars $ 3,400,209,926,420 $ 3,041,937,524,274 Cumulative statistics for the year

2021 2020 % change New issuers listed 44 39 +12.8 IPOs 31 35 -11.4 TSXV graduates ten 4 +150.0 IPO financing raised $ 2,571,213,576 $ 1,220,408,250 +110.7 Secondary funding raised $ 8,328,592,539 $ 3,648,519,847 +128.3 Additional funding raised $ 161,514,812 $ 495,690,068 -67.4 Total funds collected $ 11,061,320,927 $ 5,364,618,165 +106.2 Total number of financings 124 101 +22.8 Issues quoted in market capitalization 3,544,600 158,481 dollars $ 3,041,937,524,274 +16.5 TSX Venture Exchange **

February 2021 January 2021 February 2020 Listed issuers 1,887 1,888 1,934 New issuers listed 8 5 8 IPOs 6 3 6 TSX graduates 6 4 1 Listed issues 1 976 1 975 2,016 IPO financing raised $ 26,950,200 $ 1,250,000 $ 52,728,250 Secondary funding raised (1) $ 346,894,297 $ 279,256,485 $ 74,964,403 Additional funding raised $ 753,662,123 $ 590,405,149 $ 240,102,435 Total funds collected $ 1,127,506,620 $ 870 911 634 $ 367,795,088 Total number of financings 159 173 108 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 92,008,435,828 $ 81,859,216,266 $ 41,316,856,181 Cumulative statistics for the year

2021 2020 % Change New issuers listed 13 9 +44.4 IPOs 9 7 +28.6 TSX graduates ten 4 +150.0 IPO financing raised 28,200,200 dollars $ 53,078,250 -46.9 Secondary funding raised (1) $ 626,150,782 $ 276,000,039 +126.9 Additional funding raised $ 1,344,067,272 $ 524,327,332 +156.3 Total funds collected $ 1,998,418,254 $ 853,405,621 +134.2 Total number of financings 332 248 +33.9 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 92,008,435,828 $ 41,316,856,181 +122.7 ** Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Fundings raised)

(1) Secondary funding includes prospectus offerings on a cash and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release. TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have been listed February 2021: Toronto Stock Exchange Issuer name Company symbol ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. ABCT Renewable Royalties Corp. ARR Aris Gold Corporation ARIS Bitcoin ETF EBIT BMO ESG US High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGH Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. CGGZ.UN Converge Technology Solutions Corp. CTS DRI Healthcare Trust DHT.UN and DHT.U Franklin Innovation Active ETF UP Greenlane Renewables Inc. GRN LEAF Mobile Inc. LEAF Loop Energy Inc. LPEN NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust NXR.UN Objective Bitcoin ETF CAD ETF BTCC.B Solaris Resources Inc. SLS Subversive acquisition LP SVX.U TELUS International (Cda) Inc. TIXT TSX Venture Exchange Issuer name Company symbol Capital increase VIII Corp. AMU.P County Capital 2 Ltd. CTWO.P Four Arrows Capital Corp. AROW.P Gravitas Capital Corp. GONE.P Jesmond Capital Ltd. JES.P Leviathan Gold Ltd. LVX Star Royalties Ltd. STRR Topicus.com YOU About TMX Group (TSX: X) TMX Group harnesses global markets and builds digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX alpha exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montreal Stock Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. The head office of TMX Group is Toronto and operates offices in North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com .







