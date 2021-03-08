Dollar low or bear market rebound? Here’s what traders are watching

Rising yields on US Treasuries raise the dollar, encouraging opposites to push against consensus forecasts for a prolonged decline in the global reserve currency.

The ICE US Dollar DXY index,

+ 0.44% ,

which measures the currency against a basket of six big rivals, rose 0.3% to 92.268 on Monday, trading at its highest level since Nov. 24, according to FactSet. The indicator is up 1.5% so far in March and 2.6% for the year after falling to a 22-month low in January.

The song remains the same, at least in the United States, with U.S. yields continuing to rise and dragging the USD (US dollar) with it, Brad Bechtel, global head of currencies at Jefferies, wrote in a note to clients on Monday. .

The yield of the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.596%

rose about 4 points to trade above 1.60% on Monday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The move continued a significant backing of returns that was blamed for a violent rotation from high-end growth stocks to more cyclical and value-oriented stocks.

This rotation remained visible on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 1.52%

surging more than 600 points, or 2%, to its session high to trade at an intraday record, while the highly technological Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-1.80%

fell 0.6%.

Rising US yields relative to foreign bonds is seen as a fundamental part of supporting the dollar as it stimulates demand for US assets.

Most analysts, however, have sought to keep the dollar under pressure after falling sharply last year, arguing that a global economic recovery and the Federal Reserve’s pledge to let the economy overheat before returning on monetary stimulus would cause the dollar to fall against major rivals.

Countercurrent dollar bulls argued that the United States is poised to outperform other major economies as the global economy recovers, causing the Fed to pull out faster than other major central banks. .

Expectations for this scenario are starting to build, Bank of America analyst Ben Randol said in a note Monday.

A steeper and closer path to normalization by the Fed versus global central banks is beginning to support the US dollar overall, according to our analysis. This evidence supports our bullish USD thesis based on fundamental growth and interest rate decoupling this year, especially when [currency] the sensitivity is set to increase asymmetrically in the coming months, he wrote. We remain annoying [dollar] bulls and expect this process to continue.

The dollar bears have argued that the rise in yields is unlikely to be sustained, leaving the currency to drift lower against major rivals once the global bond market returns to equilibrium.

In fact, there is less than it seems when it comes to the attractiveness of US yields and the dollar, argued in a Monday note Steve Barrow, head of G-10 strategy at Standard. Bank. The gains were compromised by rising inflation expectations, which saw US real, or inflation-adjusted, yields move less than nominal yields, he said.

In addition, he expects the rise in the nominal 10-year Treasury yield to burst into the 2% region. Barrow cited a list of other factors that could keep the dollar in check, including the Fed’s resistance to changing policy rate forecasts to stay anchored at current levels for years to come, as well as expectations of an overheating of the US economy leading to a rapid deterioration of the US Trade Balance.

For now, dollar bulls may have the upper hand on the technical picture after the DXY, referring to the index ticker ICE Dollar, which posted a weekly close on Friday above its moving average. of 100 days. This sets up a potential test of the 200-day moving average, which sits at 92.95, Bechtel said.

The euro EURUSD,

-0.53% ,

which carries by far the largest weight in the DXY, fell below its 100-day MA, with 200-day support at $ 1.1825 next in sight for dollar supporters. The euro was down 0.5% to $ 1.1856 in recent trading.

The 200 day MA will be HUGE for the model / momentum fund community and I can imagine seeing a bit of a battle emerging around those levels, he said. Unlikely that we just break through and keep going, see well in the short term [dollar] bull is taking profits and longer term players defend these levels. Only if we are successful will we really see the tide on short USD sentiment.