Developers selected to revamp dilapidated sites in the south and west





The trio of proposals totaling around $ 65 million in estimated project costs are meant to serve as a catalyst for much-needed economic development in neighborhoods that have suffered decades of divestment. Lightfoot has made this a priority through Invest South / West, which aims to funnel public resources through tax incentives and other funds to reduce the financial barriers that keep many real estate investors out in poor communities. served. The city issued requests for proposals for all three sites in August, but did not disclose what tax incentives, if any, will be used by the top three winning bidders. Details on these incentives will be finalized with redevelopment agreements presented to city council this summer, according to the city’s planning department. “Initiatives such as INVEST South / West are essential in advancing our goal of improving the socio-economic dynamism of our historic south and west sides,” Lightfoot said in a statement from the city, which noted that the construction of the first projects could start by the end of this year. “Each of these winning proposals will contribute to this goal by giving residents access to new, affordable cultural housing and employment resources.” The largest of the three projects is in Austin, where a group including affordable housing developer Oak Park Regional Housing and the anti-poverty organization Heartland Alliance have been selected to revitalize the 5200 block west of Chicago Avenue with a 37, $ 5 million from the old historic monument. Construction of Banque Laramie and development of the adjacent land. The proposal would transform the dilapidated building into a commercial building including a blues museum, bank branch, cafe and business incubator. On a 20,000-square-foot site next door, developers would add a mixed-income apartment building, with the total project generating up to 150 construction jobs and 22 full-time jobs, the city said in the statement. The project was chosen from seven responses to the city’s call for tenders on the site. At Auburn Gresham, a joint venture that includes Chicago-based affordable housing developers Evergreen Real Estate and KMW Communities, was the sole bidder and chose to develop a vacant city-owned site along 79th Street just to the west of Halsted Street with a $ 19.4 million project. comprising 56 affordable housing units, retail space on the ground floor and 35 parking spaces. The development would go across the street from a vacant historic building whose owners last year won a $ 10 million grant from the Pritzker Traubert Foundation to redevelop it into a “healthy living center.” Which includes medical and wellness clinics and a black-owned street. level restaurant, among other amenities.

