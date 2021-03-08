Biden administration supports country’s largest wind farm off Marthas Vineyard

The $ 2.8 billion project that won approval on Monday will be built several miles south of the original plan fought by the Kennedy family and will be out of sight of the Hyannis family complex.

The Biden administration framed Monday’s decision as a way to increase the country’s renewable energy capacity while creating well-paying jobs in the construction of turbines and other clean energy equipment.

Demand for offshore wind power has never been greater, Laura Daniel Davis, senior deputy deputy secretary for lands and minerals at the Home Office, told reporters. Technological advancements, falling costs, increased interest and huge economic potential make offshore wind a really promising avenue.

The Vineyard Wind project, jointly managed by energy companies Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, will include up to 84 turbines that will produce around 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power some 400,000 homes, according to the companies. Cables buried six feet below the ocean floor will carry the electricity created by the turbines to Cape Cod, where the electricity will feed into the New England grid, starting in 2023.

The project will boost the nascent offshore wind energy industry in the United States, which now consists largely of a 30-megawatt five-turbine project off Block Island, RI, which began operating in 2016 .

Wind power is set to take off along the East Coast, with recent commitments from seven states, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Maryland to purchase at least 24,000 megawatts of electricity offshore by 2035, according to the American Clean Energy Association.

In all respects, this is a breakthrough for offshore wind power in the United States. Not even two months after the start of a new administration, years of delay have finally resulted in an in-depth analysis that should soon put this infrastructure investment on the path to clean electricity generation for the region and the creation good jobs with us, Heather Zichal, executive director of the association. , said in a statement.

Vineyard Wind is awaiting the final green light from several federal agencies, including the US Army Corps of Engineers, which may intervene as early as next month.

If it gets final approval, the wind farm will go a long way in cleaning up the electricity sector in Massachusetts. The state is committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, but for now it gets about two-thirds of its electricity comes from gas, a fossil fuel that contributes to climate change. Proponents say the wind turbines will produce enough clean energy to remove 1.68 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, or the equivalent of 325,000 cars off the road.

With every step taken to reinsert certainty, reliability and scientific rigor into the regulatory process for the Vineyard Wind Project, the Biden administration is putting the wind in the sails of this vital new industry, said Senator Edward J. Markey ( D-Mass.), Who helped shape his Green New Deal parties at the last Congress.

In December, Markey and other New England senators, including Susan Collins (R-Maine), successfully extended tax cuts for offshore wind developers as part of a coronavirus stimulus package.

Although the Trump administration has held Sales For offshore wind leases, approval of the Massachusetts project proved elusive last year as concerns about the impact of wind farms on the local fishing industry grew, prompting developers to briefly withdraw their request.

To alleviate fishing problems, the Biden administration is asking that the turbines be spaced about a mile apart to allow smaller vessels to continue fishing amid the turbines.

But Annie Hawkins, executive director of the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, which represents commercial fisheries, criticized the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for failing to extend through lanes to four miles across the sprawling 167,000-acre rental area for accommodate larger boats.

If they have to spend an extra 10 hours circling the turbines, she says, that’s 10 hours of lost income.

Hawkins also raised concerns about the turbines interfering with fishing radar, as well as the potential impact of the construction on the endangered North Atlantic right whale. Climate change is really important, she added. But we need to do due diligence on environmental impacts.

Orsted, a Danish company that operates the wind farm off Rhode Island and has other leases along the coast as far south as Maryland, has signed a deal in November with the building unions of North America to hire some of its workers. And it was provide funding to the training school for the International Maritime Union of Masters, Journeymen and Pilots of the International Organization, which is part of the AFL-CIO.

Donald Marcus, president of the maritime union, said Orsteds’ support for the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies in Linthicum Heights, Md., Could help produce workers capable of building turbines in the midst of the ocean.

Generally speaking, ship personnel make good family wages if they are union jobs, Marcus said. This is the case in large sectors of our industry. But not, I add, in the Gulf of Mexico oilfield.

Offshore oil extraction in the Gulf of Mexico, which is near conservative and anti-union states, typically does not employ unionized workers.

In contrast, the International Union of Workers of North America worked on the construction of Deepwater Wind, the country’s first foray into offshore wind energy.

Monday’s announcement garnered praise from the industry. National Ocean Industries Association president Erik Milito said it was essential for project developers and for the offshore wind industry as a whole.

Milito called on the administration to move even faster, noting that two years have passed since the last federal offshore wind lease sale. He noted that recent analysis suggested that short-term rental opportunities could generate more than $ 160 billion in new investment over the next decade and a half, but the Office of the Interiors of Oceans Management and energy must first open the door to new rental contracts.