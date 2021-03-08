Business
Tesla to boost Texas power grid with secret mega-battery, report says
The Texas power grid arrived minutes after a complete blackout during winter storms in February.
AUSTIN, Texas Tesla, Inc. enters the Texas electricity market, a bloomberg report States. A Tesla subsidiary is said to have quietly built a mega-battery in Angleton, Texas, 40 miles south of Houston.
Gambit Energy Storage LLC built the 100 megawatt energy storage project at Angleton. Bloomberg Reports that a battery of this size would have the capacity to power approximately 20,000 homes on a hot summer day.
Workers at the construction site are said to have kept the equipment under cover and discouraged bystanders, but a Tesla logo could be seen on a worker’s hard hat. Public documents also made it possible to confirm the role of the company in the project, Bloomberg reported.
Among those documents were property records in the Brazoria County file showing that Gambit shared the same address as a Tesla facility near the company’s plant in Fremont, California. A deposit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission also lists Gambit as a subsidiary of Tesla, according to the Bloomberg report.
The construction of this mega-battery marks Tesla Inc.’s first major foray into “the epicenter of the US energy economy”, according to Bloomberg, and this comes at a tense time for the Texas energy market. During the major winter storms of February, millions of Texans lost power for days, and the state’s power grid came within minutes of total collapse. The days since the storms have been filled with legislative hearings, resignations and layoffs among energy leaders.
Amid the storms, Tesla CEO and new Texas resident Elon Musk took to Twitter to criticize the Texas Electrical Reliability Council (ERCOT), the nonprofit group that manages the Texas energy grid. “Don’t earn that R,” Musk tweeted to ERCOT on Feb. 17.
Bloomberg reports that the battery storage system Gambit is building is registered with ERCOT and sits next to a Texas-New Mexico electrical substation. A senior official of the ERCOT told Bloomberg the project has a proposed commercial commissioning date of June 1. Battery life remains uncertain and ERCOT could not confirm the capacity of the project to Bloomberg.
For more on the history of Tesla’s residential power expansion, read the full Bloomberg report.
The reveal of this project is just the latest in a series of headlines about the operations of the Musk companies in Texas. A Tesla Gigafactory is under construction in southeast Travis County, Musk’s The Boring Company has submitted a project for space in Pflugerville and, more recently, jobs have indicated that SpaceX could potentially build a manufacturing site in the Austin area.
During a podcast appearance in mid-February, Musk said he believed Austin would become one of the biggest booming cities the United States has known in decades.
Williamson County’s reputation for law and order has led to years of corruption, officials say
Austin Public Health Changes Vaccine Nomination Process For Monday Release
TABC begins crackdown on spring break as Texas prepares to lift COVID-19 restrictions
Service workers gather at the Texas Capitol to protest the lifting of the mask’s mandate
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]