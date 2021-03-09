Assai Atacadista, one of the largest retail companies in Brazil, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange





SO PAULO, March 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Brazilian Retailer Wholesaler Assa (NYSE: ASAI) begins on 8 March sound trading American Depositary Shares(ADS) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the symbol “ASAI”. Following the separation of CBD, concluded this month, the self-service retail company will operate more independently, focusing on its business model and its own market opportunities. The company’s board of directors will participate in the symbolic online ceremony celebrating the listing of ADS on the 9th. Assa, controlled by French Group Casino, is the second largest distribution company in Brazil in gross income and the only Cash & Carry listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. Assai made his debut in the country in March 1, 2021. Its shares soared almost 400% that day. “Listing on the NYSE represents an opportunity to increase liquidity, visibility and for Assa’s shares to increase value in the international market. It is also another commitment the company has made to a model of corporate governance. company more aligned with global best practices, ”says Gomes, CEO of Assa. Giant in number Assa recorded a net profit of 299 million reais in the last quarter of 2020, which represents an increase of 31% compared to the same period of 2019, according to the latest report. Even in a difficult year, due to the pandemic and in light of the Brazilian economy scenario, the company maintained the pace of its expansion and market share gains, creating even more jobs (5,000 new jobs throughout 2020) Assa is today the tene largest private employer in Brazil. Assa’s gross income registered a 30% increase over the previous year, ending in 2020 with 39.4 billion reais, which means 9 billion reais more sales within a year. It also recorded EBITDA growth of 38.4%, totaling 2.7 billion reais, and more 1.0 billion reais in net profits. Winning model According to Gomes, the company’s model of combining low prices and serving both merchants and the end customer has contributed to its success. “The segment of wholesale and retail combinations is the channel with the highest participation rates in the food supply to Brazilian households and is present in 62% of households. Assa is one of the most knowledgeable players. strong growth, with an annual expansion rate of 28%. and 30% “, says Gomes. Over the past five years, Assa has opened an average of 18 new stores per year for 2021, 28 new ones are planned and 25 new stores per year until 2023. Today the company has 184 stores located in every region of Brazil. Assa is still a reference in Brazil for its investments in clean energy. In 2019, 11% of its energy consumption came from renewable sources, and more than 14 photovoltaic modules are installed in eight of the Company’s stores. SOURCE Very Atacadista

