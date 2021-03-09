Johnson & Johnson used aborted fetal cells in vaccine production





Our VERIFY team contacted three sources to confirm how Johnson & Johnson produced their vaccine.

Was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine developed from aborted fetal cell lines? That’s a question many of you asked the VERIFY team after the Catholic Church issued a statement warning Catholics that the shot is morally compromised. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Committee on Pro-Life Activities posted a statement online and on social media. He said, in part, The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been tested and is produced with cell lines derived from abortion raising moral concerns. Therefore, if one has the option of choosing a vaccine, Pfizer or Modernas vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson. Read the full statement here. RELATED: Archdiocese of New Orleans Notifies Catholics J&J Vaccine is ‘Morally Compromised’ Ms Adams, Victoria and several others asked the VERIFY team: Did Johnson & Johnson use cells, derived decades ago from an abortion, to create the vaccine? We have three sources for this: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

Johnson & johnson

Dr Amesh Adalja, principal investigator at Johns Hopkins, who deals with infectious diseases, intensive care and emergency patients and also works on pandemic policy. The vaccine itself does not include any type of fetal cells. However, the vaccine is made from fetal cells, just like the AstraZeneca vaccine. The origin of these cell lines is from aborted fetuses, Adalja said. Johnson & Johnson released a statement to the VERIFY team saying, in part, that there is no fetal tissue in our Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Our COVID-19 vaccine is an inactivated / non-infectious adenovirus vector (similar to a cold virus), which encodes the coronavirus peak (s) protein. We are able to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses using our cell line system which enables the rapid production of new viral vaccines to fight many of the most dangerous infectious diseases. So where do aborted fetal cells come from? Dr Adalja explains that they were used to produce the adenovirus vector. What happens is that they make the virus grow through these cells. They then harvest the virus, filter all that material. What you get in your vaccine is actually the virus that was engineered, Adalja said. According to Dr Adalja, while the COVID-19 vaccine is gaining a lot of attention right now, fetal cell lines are being used to make many vaccines. The chickenpox vaccine, the shingles vaccine, the hepatitis A vaccine, the rubella vaccine, one of the rabies vaccines, all used fetal cells. So this is nothing new, Adalja said. Thus, we can verify that Johnson & Johnson did indeed use aborted fetal cells in their creation of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr Adalja adds that fetal cells play an important role in life-saving improvements. He says he has full confidence in the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos