Workhorse is booming while other EV stocks crumble. Congress is the key.





Text size



A contract to sell vans to the postal service would be a huge gain for the stock. 123elis / Dreamstime



The stock of electric vehicle manufacturers fell and shares of



Workaholic



were hit harder than most, but the commercial EV maker escaped a plunge on Monday, posting gains as investors hoped for a major win for a contract. EV stocks have gained the upper hand since bond yields started rising last month. Stock in



You’re here



(ticker: TSLA), for example, has fallen about 21% over the past two weeks, caught in the same downward trend as other high growth stocks. Higher rates make it more difficult for companies to finance growth. Plus, high-growth companies are expected to generate most of their cash flow and potential dividends years later. Higher rates make those cash flows a little less valuable, relatively speaking, compared to assets that earn more interest today. Tesla qualifies as a high growth stock. The company plans to increase its sales volume by around 50% per year on average for the foreseeable future. Wall Street expects little Workhorse to grow faster than that. Analysts predict that Workhorse’s sales will grow by around 100% per year on average between 2021 and 2025. Workhorse, of course, is growing from a much smaller sales base. Tesla generates tens of billions of dollars in annual sales, while Workhorse is expected to generate around $ 111 million in 2021. Workhorse shares have fallen about 50% in the past two weeks, pushed lower by interest rates and disappointing news that the U.S. Postal Service has decided to award a contract for new pickup trucks from shipping at



Oshkosh



(OSK). The move came as a surprise because analysts and investors failed to realize that Oshkosh had a proposed electric option with the USPS. The idea on Wall Street was that Workhorse was the only company to offer electric vans, which put it in a position to benefit from an administrative push from Biden towards green energy. But Monday, Reuters reported 17 House Democrats introduced a bill that gives the USPS $ 6 billion and requires 75% of its fleet to be zero emissions. This could put Workhorse back in the game. The USPS was not immediately available for comment. There’s no guarantee anything will happen, but the Post is unlikely to turn down an additional $ 6 billion that would help rebuild its share capital. Workhorse shares gained nearly 13%. Tesla shares fell a further 5.8%, while



Dow Jones Industrial Average



increased by about 1%. The Dow Jones is home to many large, slower growing companies that are not as affected by rising interest rates. The



S&P 500,



for its part, fell about 0.5% on Monday. Monday’s news could prove to be good for Workhorse. But interest rates will need to stabilize before investors can expect better times for EV stock prices. Write to Al Root at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos