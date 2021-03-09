AAA Carolinas says gasoline prices continue to climb, most expensive since early 2019 | News





CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) –On Monday, AAA Carolinas said gasoline prices in North Carolina and South Carolina continued to rise, becoming the most expensive since April 2019. According to AAA,North Carolina’s average gas price has climbed 22 cents since mid-February, while South Carolina’s is up 23 cents. Many factors are pushing up prices at the pump, including rising crude oil prices, a tight supply after the winter storm of the past few months and growing demand, said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for the AAA The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas said in a statement. I wouldn’t be surprised if prices increased another 5-10 cents in the next few days. The group said the average price of gas in North Carolina currently stands at $ 2.5 on average, 28 cents more than a month ago and 36 cents more than last year. a month ago and 41 cents more than last year. AAA Carolina said prices at the pump were rising as refinery utilization was at an all-time low and crude oil prices jumped from more than $ 2 / bbl to $ 66 / bbl on Friday, the lowest price. higher for almost two years. The rise in crude followed OPEC’s surprise decision to minimize production in April. “With refinery utilization at an all time high, gasoline supply tightening, demand slightly increasing and crude prices rising, cheap prices are in the mirror for the immediate future,” says AAA Carolinas. The EIA report for the week ending February 26 shows refining capacity at 56%, the lowest rate recorded by the agency. It is also 12 percentage points lower last week and 18 percentage points lower than a year ago. EIA data also indicates a drop in gasoline inventories to 243 million barrels, 3.5% below levels at the end of February 2020. The group said that at the end of last week, OPEC + announced the decision to add just 170,000 barrels per day to world markets in April. The industry expected production to increase by about 1.5 million barrels per day in April, with more oil released in May, June and beyond. The move propelled crude oil to the highest price point since April 2019. For this week, prices could continue to rise if the market remains bullish on demand for crude as vaccines spread. Click here for updated state and metro prices. More News: MPs: Greenwood man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman in the leg

