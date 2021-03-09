United face lawsuit after catastrophic engine failure





The lawsuit calls the ordeal a near-death experience and says United were negligent in inflicting emotional distress.

DENVER United Airlines is facing a class action lawsuit for emotional distress after an emergency landing last month in Denver, according to documents filed in a U.S. District Court in Colorado on Sunday. On Saturday February 20, United Airlines Flight 328 en route from Denver to Hawaii was forced to make an emergency landing at Denver Intl Airport (DIA) after the explosion of the right engine shortly after take-off. No one on the flight was injured. The explosion caused debris to fall from the sky all over Broomfield. The larger piece, the engine cover, landed in a front yard on Elmwood Street near East 13th Avenue. Other pieces of different sizes landed in the courtyards and streets. A coin made a hole in the roof of a house. No injuries were reported as a result of the falling debris. RELATED: Here’s What Happened To United Flight 328 And The Investigation So Far Debris from United Flight 328 The lawsuit calls the ordeal a near-death experience and says United were negligent in inflicting emotional distress. Questions arose about the aircraft’s engine inspections after the initial engine examination revealed damaged fan blades. RELATED: Specialist to Examine Fractured Engine Fan Blade on United Airlines Flight 328 RELATED: ‘I Was Ready To Say Goodbye To Them’: Hoosier On Board Denver Flight Recounts When Engine Exploded The lawsuit also claims that “most (if not all) of the passengers suffered physical symptoms as a result of this intense experience, including: nausea, tachycardia, tremors, symptoms of shock, and post-flight insomnia.” “This emotional distress was quite predictable and would not have happened without the breach of US obligations,” the document said. Jonathan Corbett, a tech expert turned civil rights lawyer, represents a man from Carmel, Indiana in the lawsuit, who seeks the following relief: Actual damage for emotional distress, in an amount to be determined by a jury.

Interest before and after judgment, in accordance with the law.

Lawyer fees for this action.

Cost of action.

Any other remedy that the court considers appropriate. United released the following statement about the trial: “We remain proud of our employees’ ability to safely return our UA328 customers to the airport and ultimately to their destination later in the day.” Safety remains our top priority – for our employees and our customers. In light of the ongoing federal investigation, we will not comment further on this trial at this time. “ All 777s powered by the same Pratt & Whitney 4000-series engine as Flight 328 have since been grounded, and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

