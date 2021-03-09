Break the overflows of the Kaupakalua dam: evacuations are ordered for the area downstream of Haik

Breach of the Kaupakalua dam. (3.8.21) PC: Pacific Disaster Center

By Wendy Osher

(Update: 5:25 p.m., 5:09 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 4:37 p.m., 3.8.21)

Emergency crews continue to respond to a dam overflow at Kaupakalua Reservoir on Maui. The earthen dam in the Haik area of ​​Maui peaked this afternoon around 3 p.m. amid heavy rain and flash flood warning conditions.

The Maui Fire Department reports responding to more than a dozen calls for help from residents trapped by the rising waters, according to Maui County Communications Director Brian Perry.

Authorities advise people to stay away from low lying areas, near streams and near and downstream of the Kaupakalua Dam in Haik. “Even though it looks like there is less precipitation and conditions are improving, people shouldn’t be returning to the area until there is a ‘very clear’ announcement,” Perry said. .

Hna Highway is closed from Peahi Road to Keanae. Roads that had been closed earlier have reopened, according to the Maui Police Department.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 8:45 p.m., as emergency teams continue to work in the area. The alert may be extended beyond this period if heavy rains or impacts from previous rains persist.

“The county evacuation map shows about 30 plots or lots under the Kaupakalua Dam, which is in Kaupakalua Gulch, about five miles east of the Haik exit on the Hna Highway. Anyone living near this dam is urged to evacuate immediately, ”according to a new notice released by the State Department of Lands and Natural Resources.

Dam owner East Maui Irrigation contacted the DLNR Dam Safety Program around 1:30 p.m. to report extremely heavy rainfall and said the weir was operating very high, according to new information released by the state. DLNR notes that East Maui Irrigation is owned by Mahi Pono and owned by A&B.

This has triggered a Level 2 emergency, which means there is a risk of failure. At 2:50 p.m. Mahi Pono reported that the dam was starting to protrude over the embankment.

Today, we informed state and county authorities that due to unprecedented rainfall, the Kaupakalua Reservoir and Dam, owned by East Maui Irrigation (EMI), has reached peak levels, causing the passing the dam. The dam did not fail, ”said Shan Tsutsui, chief operating officer, Mahi Pono in a statement released this afternoon.

For the safety of the surrounding community, the highway was closed and residents were ordered to evacuate on our recommendation. At this point, the covering of the dam ceased; however, our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to monitor the water levels until it returns to a safe level, ”he said.

Our primary concern is the safety of area residents and emergency responders. We are committed to working with state and county emergency response officials as the situation evolves, Tsutsui said.

The DLNR reports that the Kaupakalua Dam is one of the oldest agricultural dams on Maui. It has a maximum storage capacity of 210 acre feet and can hold 68 million gallons of water. It is 57 feet tall and 400 feet long. It is an earthen dam built in 1885.

“Heavy rains started in the Maui hinterland by mid-morning, and also flooded roads in the Olinda-Makawao area and were punctuated with almost constant thunder,” DLNR report said. .

Currently, evacuations are underway for everyone near the Kaupakalua dam and the makai of the Kaupakalua road.

Evacuation shelters are now available at Pia Community Center, Hna High School and Eddie Tam Center

Governor David Ige said: The state is helping Maui County as residents and visitors downstream of the Kaupakalua Dam evacuate at this time. The health and safety of our residents and visitors to Haik and the surrounding area remains our top priority, as heavy rains pose a potential threat to the dam. The state and county are monitoring the situation closely. Please stay out of the area until the danger has passed and continue to monitor local media for updates.

Anyone living under the Kaupakalua Dam is urged to evacuate immediately until water levels decline and the integrity of the dam is determined. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Evacuations continue, road closures in effect: (from 4:11 p.m. on 3.8.21)

Evacuations of individuals affected by the breach in the Kaupakalua dam are continuing. Shelters are now open at the Pia Community Center, Hna High School and the Eddie Tam Center for Dam evacuees and weather emergencies.

The road closures in effect include:

MakawaoAvenue and Piiholo intersection.

MakawaoAvenue near the Kokomo intersection.

Brewer Road

Kee Road

KaupakaluaRoad just after West Kuiaha Road

Makani Road to Old Haleakal Highway

Closure of Maui parks due to flooding:

All Maui County parks on the island of Maui are closing for the remainder of the day due to heavy rains and flooding, the Department of Parks and Recreation said. The park’s opening hours are normally 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The parks will remain closed until further notice. The parks will be assessed for their reopening tomorrow.

Kaupakalua Dam breach area. PC: Google Maps.

Kaupakalua DAM BREACH: (3:36 p.m. on 3.8.21)

Evacuations are underway in Haik for everyone near the Kaupakalua dam and the makai (ocean side) of the Kaupakalua road. County officials confirm that the Kaupakalua Dam was breached.

Evacuations have been ordered and are underway. Anyone near the Kaupakalua Dam and the Kaupakalua Road makai must leave the area immediately.

People near fast-flowing waterways should also evacuate or seek higher ground.

Evacuation shelters are open at Pia Community Center and Hna High School.

The public is urged to stay away from areas of Haiku affected by evacuations.

A road is also closed west of Kuiaha and the Hna highway.

2pm 8:21 am, just off Kaupakalua above 5 bends, 2.3 miles from the reservoir. PC: Darla Palmer-Ellingson

Kaupakalua Dam Failure: (3:21 p.m. on 3.8.21)

Maui Emergency Management Agency reports the failure of the Kaupakalua dam reservoir in the Haik area. If downstream of the dam, please evacuate now.

Ordered evacuations: (3:04 p.m. on 3.8.21)

Evacuations have been ordered for everyone downstream from the Kaupakalua Dam in Haik. Heavy rains led to the crest of the dam. Evacuation shelters are open at Pia Community Center and Hna High School. People should stay away from the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Impending Kaupakalua Dam Failure: Update: (2:42 p.m., 3.8.21)

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in effect until 5:45 p.m. for Maui in the Haik and Pauwela area.

At 2:42 p.m., emergency management reported the impending failure of the Kaupakalua dam.

Life-threatening flooding and extensive property damage are expected in areas downstream of the Kaupakalua dam, including the Hna road between Haik and Pauwela.

The downstream area closest to the dam is that of the communities of Haik and Pauwela, according to the NWS advice.

As a precaution, the public is urged to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, even if they are currently dry.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross flowing or rising water in their vehicle or on foot.

Kaupakalua. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Updated: (11:16 am 3.8.21)

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui until 2:15 p.m. HST.

At 11:15 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling on windward Haleakal. The NWS says rain is falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash floods are occurring or are expected to start shortly.

The NWS says some places that will experience flash flooding include: Keanae, Nhiku, Kpahulu, Kaup, Huelo, Kula, Hna, Makawao, Pukalani, Haik-Pauwela, Hliimaile, Pauwela, Pia, Haleakal National Park, Wailua, Kailua and Hmoa.

Posted: (10:04 am 3.8.21)

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui until 1:15 p.m. HST.

At 10:04 am, the radar indicated heavy rain over the windward slopes of Haleakal and the West Maui Mountains. The NWS says the rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to: Kahului, Lahaina, Pukalani, Makawao, Hliimaile, Kula, Pia, Haik-Pauwela, Pauwela, Puunn, Huelo, Malaea, Wailuku, Keanae, Waiehu, Waikap, Waihee , Nhiku, Kpahulu and Kahakuloa.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low areas prone to flooding.

The NWS says precipitation and runoff will also lead to dangerous driving conditions due to puddling, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross flowing or rising water in their vehicle or on foot.

There is also a flood watch that remains in effect until Tuesday evening.

NWS forecasts predict that deep moisture will spread into Maui County from the east and southeast on Monday, then linger until Tuesday, bringing the potential for persistent heavy rains that could lead to heavy rain. sudden floods.