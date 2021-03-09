Indonesia Stock Exchange Authorizes PSPCs

JAKARTA: The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) plans to win local tech unicorn lists by relaxing its rules this year after being informed that three of those companies were considering listing overseas.

IDX Development Director Hasan Fawzi said the exchange would pass regulations by July that would allow companies to go public using Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and issue bonds. double-class stocks, both of which have been hot topics among tech start-ups around the world.

The nature of these new types of savings is different from traditional businesses, so we need to anticipate their interest in going public, he told the Jakarta Post, referring to tech startups such as fintechs and platforms. of electronic commerce.

A PSPC is a shell company that raises funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for the sole purpose of acquiring another business. Since PSPCs do not have a fundamental operation, they can perform due diligence faster than ordinary companies and, therefore, allow the acquired company to be listed earlier.

Hasan went on to say that IDX was in the final stages of opening the main stock exchange board to loss-making companies with high valuation and good growth prospects, a hallmark of many large tech startups.

Attracting tech startups is one of many strategies for exchanges to deepen Indonesia’s shallow financial market whose market capitalization-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of 46.8% is the lowest in Asean-6.

The IDX move comes at a time when many unicorns want to go public as private investment dwindles. According to the 2020 e-Conomy SEA report from Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Co, the financing of the Unicorn in Southeast Asia reached only 3 billion USD in the first half of 2020, compared to 5.1 billion USD in the same period the previous year. .

Financing is likely to be increasingly difficult in the near future as investors avoid cash-intensive companies, the study finds.

Indonesia has five startups worth over $ 1 billion: Gojek company, travel booking company Traveloka, online outlets Bukalapak and Tokopedia, and e-wallet provider OVO. Despite their significant funding and the soaring gross value of goods (GMV), none recorded a profit.

The IDX also wants to introduce a dual class share system for listed companies, Hasan added. This would give founders and early funders more voting rights than the public, even though they held proportionately fewer shares than the public.

He said granting more voting rights to founders was necessary because the business development of tech startups was very dependent on the ideas and innovation of its founders.

Hopefully there will be no obstacles for these startups to register their business here (in Indonesia). It is, after all, an Indonesian company with operations and its largest customer base is in Indonesia, Hasan concluded.

Bukalapak became the latest unicorn to consider going public in the United States through a PSPC. However, the company said it could not comment on its IPO plan at the time of writing.

Last year, Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform, Tokopedia, appointed Morgan Stanley and Citi to advise on the possibility of a merger via a SPAC. The company also received a merger approach from blank check acquisition company Bridgetown Holdings Ltd, but it had not decided on a deal.

Tokopedia is also said to be in talks to merge with Gojek ahead of plans to publicly list their shares. A list of the combined companies could fetch up to US $ 2 billion, two sources told Reuters, in what would be one of the largest IPOs ever by an Indonesian company.

We plan to accelerate our plans to become a public company. Currently, we are reviewing the market and methods for this step, Tokopedia vice president of corporate communications Nuraini Razak said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Traveloka is still deciding between an IPO or a PSPC, envisioning a valuation of US $ 5-6 billion. Traveloka chairman Henry Hendrawan told Reuters in late 2019 that the company would consider double listing in Jakarta and the United States.

Traveloka’s head of corporate communications, Reza Amirul Juniarshah, said the company was finalizing its disclosure plan as vaccine distributions and recovery trips boosted the company’s confidence.

He said in an email that the company had been approached by a number of PSPCs and conversations were progressing fairly quickly.

As a company with an Indonesian heritage, Traveloka always places the IDX as a place of registration to be considered. The US market, meanwhile, is also proving to be more and more interesting, Reza said, adding that Traveloka sees a positive outlook in the US capital market for travel agencies.

PSPCs have become increasingly popular in the United States and Europe. U.S.-listed PSPCs raised US $ 60 billion in the first two months of 2021, already more than 70% of the annual deal value of last year, Reuters reported.

However, Artha Sekuritas Vice President Frederik Rasali said that while startups would be interested in Indonesian PSPCs, Indonesia might not see a PSPC boom similar to that of the United States. One of the reasons, he said, was that PSPCs did not fit the profile of Indonesian investors. The Jakarta Post / ANN