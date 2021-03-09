Amazon union vote hit by conspiracy theories and misinformation

The post-truth era has landed with a thud in Bessemer, Alabama, where Amazon.com Inc. employees decide if they want union representation amid a cascade of conflicting demands, theories conspiracy and fake news.

The contest between the world’s largest e-commerce company and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union is one of the biggest in a generation, and a union victory could turn the Amazons’ U.S. operations upside down.

It contains all the ingredients for a high stakes election. A dazzling media projector. Out of town celebrity cameos. The airwaves are cluttered with advertisements and letter boxes filled with brochures.

Last week, a U.S. representative in New York City stood outside the Bessemer warehouse, criticizing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for hiding inside the sprawling facility while he and others politicians were waiting outside.

He has members of Congress here right now, in his factory where he is physically located, Jamaal Bowman said in a video shared on Twitter, suggesting the richest man in the world was avoiding a conversation about pay and terms. of work.

Bezos was not in the building, nor in Alabama, according to people familiar with his whereabouts. He was 2000 miles away tour a rocket building company in Southern California. A spokeswoman for Bowman declined to comment on why the rep thought Bezos was in the building.

Amid the glare and noise, Amazon workers struggle to sort fact from fiction as a reflection of a part of a nation that has spent the last few years inhaling the mass-produced goods of the world. former President Trump. Whether they are for the union, against it or undecided, several employees interviewed by Bloomberg say they are exhausted and confused by the onslaught of information whether from Amazon, the union or outsiders eager to influence the outcome of the negotiations. elections.

A new mail boxes installed outside the Bessemer warehouse, and Amazon’s texts encouraging workers to use it to vote fueled a conspiracy theory that the company was seeking to collect the ballots before the count. Some pro-union workers say they deliberately sent ballots from their homes or took them directly to the post office.

Amazon says it’s just trying to make employee participation easier. But the location also allows the company to keep tabs on who is using the mailbox and what they put in it, providing water to critics who point the finger at it. reports that Amazon has long been monitoring organized labor.

When Amazon requested that the time of the traffic light outside the warehouse be changed, this was interpreted as a change to avoid union organizers have camped outside for an opportunity to engage the workers. Amazon requested the change to prevent traffic jams in his parking lot during shift changes, according to the Alabama news site AL.com, which cited Jefferson County officials.

Nothing perhaps raised more suspicion than the postal voting process, with some workers channeling Trump insisting that electoral fraud robbed him of a second term, a false claim that took root in the minds of Trump. millions of Americans.

As in last year’s presidential election, the National Labor Relations Board opted for mail-in ballots in Bessemer to avoid creating a super-spreader event during a pandemic.

Amazon has appealed the decision and, echoing some of the arguments made by Republican officials last year, said postal voting increases the risk of fraud and coercion. The company also said the process would reduce voter turnout, arguing that up to 29% of the more than 5,800 employees eligible to vote either would not or would return incorrectly completed ballots.

Amazon lost the appeal, but the action almost certainly amplified doubts among pro and anti-union workers in the voting process.

An employee who votes against union membership wonders if Amazon will get a good decision in the election. She has been suspicious ever since a union representative knocked on her door the same day she received a ballot in the mail and asked if she needed help filling it out or wanted him to have it. drops him off.

The worker, who requested anonymity to speak freely, says she believes the presidential election was rigged and fears the same will happen in Bessemer. I just don’t want to see the union do the same and fuck Amazon, she said.

Another worker, who is also against the union, began to worry when his roommate received a ballot in the mail and he did not. The worker says he contacted the NLRB and was able to get one.

Still, he says, everyone is on the verge of making sure the people on his end get a ballot.