Representative Huizenga Introduces Bill To End Possible Tax On Stock Transactions





WASHINGTON DC When the New York Stock Exchange closed on Monday, Gamestop stock was up more than 40% per share, as the retail investor frenzy against hedge funds continues. The saga caught the attention of Congress, which last month held hearings on the issue, and the crazy swings and profits made have, once again, pushed progressive lawmakers into a financial transaction tax. Proponents believe that a 0.1% tax on stock transactions could end high-frequency trading, end speculation and generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue a year for other federal programs. The Hong Kong stock market therefore imposes a 0.2% transaction tax and sees few high frequency transactions, but that hasn’t stopped it from thriving or being the third largest in the world outside of New York and London US Representative Rashida Tlaib (D- Detroit) said to defend the idea during a House committee hearing. While the White House says it’s studying the idea, critics say it’s Main Street, not Wall Street investors, that will be hit hardest by a tax on stock transactions. This will massively penalize small retail investors who are saving for college, for their children and for retirement and to buy a house, said US Representative Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland). It’s amazing to me that some of my colleagues apparently think that anyone who has a retirement account or an investment account of any size has to be rich, so they’re going to look for it and tax it, Huizenga added. Representative Huizenga, who is a member of the House Financial Services Committee, recently introduced legislation this would prevent states and municipalities from imposing a financial transaction tax. The discussion of implementing a stock transaction tax is happening at the state level in New York, with the NYSE threatening to leave the city if lawmakers pass one. All I know is that when you impose something you get less and I would like to see more investment, not less investment. I would like to see more savings, not less savings, Huizenga said. We have a special, deep liquid market here in the United States that most other countries do not have in the world. And frankly, I don’t want to become most of the country in the world and stifle this opportunity for these small investors, Huizenga added.







