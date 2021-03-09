Evacuations ordered after heavy rains on Maui dam – KVEO-TV





HONOLULU (AP) Heavy rains have caused a dam to overflow on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and neighboring residents of the Haiku community are being evacuated, county officials said Monday. The National Weather Service reported that 33.5 centimeters of rain fell in the Haiku area on the north Mauis coast between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. About six homes were badly damaged or destroyed, according to the mayor’s office. from Maui County, Michael Victorino, Monday night. He urged people to be vigilant in the face of evidence of landslides. Resources are currently being invested in this area, Victorino said during a speech live on Facebook. Ladies and gentlemen, this is a real flood situation that we have not seen for a long time. In fact, some residents told me it was the worst they had seen in over 25 years, he said. The Maui Fire Department responded to more than a dozen calls for help from residents trapped by the rising waters. Shan Tsutsui, the chief operating officer of Mahi Pono, a co-owner of the dam, said the water had passed the reservoir but had not failed. At this point, the dam covering ceased. However, our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to monitor water levels until it returns to a safe level, Tsutsui said in a statement. He urged anyone in need of shelter to go to the evacuation centers set up at Hana High School and Paia Community Center. If you have family and friends and can get out of the area, this is probably best. But be careful if you see high tide, turn around and go back, says Victorino. Don’t try to cross it yet. He also urged tourists to stay in their hotel rooms or other accommodation and not go out on Monday night. County spokesman Brian Perry said he did not know how many people were downstream from the Kaupakalua Dam, which is in the town of Haiku. A state website says the earthen dam was built in 1885 and is 17.4 meters high and 122 meters long. It is owned by the East Maui Irrigation Company, which was formed to divert water from streams to supply land for sugar plantations. Mahi Pono, who grows a variety of crops on former sugarcane land, co-owns East Maui Irrigation with Alexander & Baldwin Inc., a commercial real estate developer with roots in the sugar industry. The state regulates 132 dams in Hawaii, most of which were built as part of irrigation systems for the sugar cane industry. Of those dams, 93% are classified as having high risk potential, meaning that failure could result in significant loss of life or property, according to a 2019 American Society of Civil infrastructure report. Engineers. A dam failure was fatal in Hawaii in 2006, when seven people were killed after the Ka Loko Dam collapsed on the island of Kauai and hundreds of gallons of water rushed downhill. ___ Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska.

