Istanbul stock exchange director resigns





The managing director of the Istanbul stock exchange operator resigned ahead of the US trial of his former bank over allegations he helped Iran evade sanctions. Borsa Istanbul’s board had accepted Hakan Atilla’s resignation, the exchange said in a statement. He took leave on Friday and his replacement has yet to be announced. Borsa Istanbul, which plans a public offering next year, is holding its annual general meeting of shareholders on March 26. Atilla was convicted in a New York court in 2018 of bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to help Iran bypass US sanctions for its nuclear program in 2012 and 2013 while he was deputy chief executive of the state lender Halkbank. Halkbank itself should be tried in the United States for allegedly holding restricted Iranian funds deposits. According to the indictment, Halkbank helped Iran gain access to the U.S. financial system and spend around $ 20 billion of its oil and gas revenues overseas. He also accuses “senior government officials” in Turkey and Iran of participating in the scheme, receiving bribes worth tens of millions of dollars. Halkbank denied the wrongdoing and said the transactions were carried out in accordance with regulations. The lawsuit is likely to further strain relations between the United States and Turkey, which have deteriorated in recent years. The US government sanctioned Turkish officials and a state defense agency late last year for the government’s purchase of a Russian anti-aircraft system. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has called on the US government to dismiss the charges against Halkbank, has adopted a tone of conciliation since Joe Biden was elected US president, calling for greater cooperation among NATO partners. Halkbank has not agreed to appear in court and her legal team is expected to represent her in what will be a rare lawsuit against a financial institution. If Halkbank were found guilty and fined heavily, it could send shockwaves throughout Turkey’s financial system, said Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman of UK consultancy Teneo Intelligence. “Turkey may see Atilla’s resignation as a gesture, but it’s irrelevant. What is on trial is Halkbank in its entirety and, if it takes a political turn and those responsible are exposed, potentially the Turkish government, ”he said. Erdogan has pledged political and economic reforms to rebuild Turkey’s credibility with investors and is expected to announce an economic package this week outlining plans for sustainable economic growth and reducing high inflation. Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law, appointed Atilla to lead Borsa Istanbul in 2019, but Albayrak resigned as finance minister in November after the central bank depleted its currencies to support the lira while maintaining rates. low interest. He was replaced by Lutfi Elvan and the New Economy team, including central bank governor Naci Agbal, steered Turkey back to more orthodox monetary policies. “If the goal is to recognize that new staff need to be installed in key institutions, [Atilla’s resignation] helps refine Turkey’s image as a destination for investors, ”Piccoli said. “But there is a long list of issues, and they can go for the easy fix rather than tackle more problematic issues.” Borsa Istanbul is owned by the Turkey Wealth Fund. Last year, the Qatar Investment Authority bought a 10% stake in Borsa Istanbul for $ 200 million.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos