Long-Term Care Drops Virus Cases | News, Sports, Jobs

State and federal governments failed to prioritize long-term care when the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago, with catastrophic results – 170,000 deaths nationwide, association leaders say national and national long-term care.

In a virtual press conference on Monday, executives said the government had prioritized the vaccine industry, dramatically reducing infection and death rates.

“There is no doubt that (COVID-19) was the worst crisis in the history of the long-term care industry,” the CEO of the American Health Care Association said Monday.

It turned out to be worse than anything “worst case scenario” that the industry had never considered, said group CEO Mark Parkinson.

At the start of the pandemic, it was clear that long-term care would be “epicenter,” Zach Shamberg, CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, said at a press conference.

Thus, long-term care facilities should have been “Moved to the first row” for testing and personal protective equipment, but that was not the case, Shamberg said.

“The consequences (of this choice) speak for themselves”, Parkinson said.

Fortunately, the situation was different with the vaccinations.

With 90% of long-term residents now vaccinated, new cases have risen from 30,000 cases per week at the peak of the pandemic to 3,000 nationwide, Parkinson said.

That’s a 90% drop.

Likewise, there has been a 70% drop in deaths, which is expected to improve further as death statistics lag case statistics, Parkinson said.

Much of the problem was the high number of infections from asymptomatic people, Parkinson said.

Fifty-nine percent of all transmissions of COVID-19 are caused by presymptomatic and asymptomatic people, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Long-term care facilities were helpless against this non-symptomatic infection because all of their pre-infection control training was based on recognizing symptoms, Parkinson said.

No one knew at first that it was necessary to wear a mask for every interaction with residents, he said.

It hasn’t helped that Medicaid – which pays for two-thirds of all care in Pennsylvania’s 700 retirement homes – has been underfunded since 2014, Shamberg said.

Medicaid “Stimulates every investment made by suppliers”, Shamberg said.

This includes not only buildings and equipment, but also retention and recruitment of staff, he said.

Lack of Medicaid funding has contributed to an ongoing industry “Labor crisis” – although creative thinking has helped mitigate that, according to Shamberg.

This creative thinking was carried out in the form of a temporary nurse aide training program, whose main legislative sponsor was State Senator Judy Ward, R-Blair, Shamberg said, also thanking Governor Tom Wolf for his support.

It is essential that long-term care providers “Place at the table” as the General Assembly and administration consider future changes to help the industry, Shamberg said.

Among the issues to be addressed are not only better funding for Medicaid, but also continued support for immunizing new residents and new staff, protecting against liability, and promoting good immunization information for people. staff, officials said.

In Pennsylvania, only 58% of long-term care staff have been vaccinated.

Nationwide it is much worse, at 40%.

Much of the problem has been misinformation, and much of it has come via social media.

The national organization’s goal is for 75% of staff to be vaccinated, Parkinson said.

Suppliers in the state of Pennsylvania suffered a loss of $ 5 billion in 2020, Shamberg said.

This came from spending on PPE, testing, staff risk premium and other costs from COVID-19, as well as census cuts of around 13%, he said.

Mirror staff editor William Kibler is at 814-949-7038.