Pandora Trading update for February 2021 Copenhagen Stock Exchange: PNDORA





Pandora is releasing a Business Update for February 2021 today. The Business Update is, as the January Business Update, issued as a press release, not a company announcement, as directed. from NASDAQ Copenhagen. Pandora has previously announced that the company will release extraordinary business updates, if any, due to the high uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. In February, the number of stores closed due to COVID-19 fell from about 30% at the start of the month to about 25% at the end of the month. In February, organic growth was 12% and total sales growth was 7% from February 2020. This translates into 4% organic growth since the start of the quarter and total sales growth of 1% . Compared with February 2019, organic growth was 10% and total sales growth was -2% (since quarter 5% and -6% respectively). Pandora is happy with the performance so far in 2021. Given that 25-30% of stores were closed in January and February, underlying transactions continue to indicate that selling is stabilizing or increasing. Sales growth in the United States remains very strong. Pandora maintains its financial forecast for 2021: Organic growth above 8% and EBIT margin above 21%. ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand finished jewelry made from high quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 7,000 points of sale, including around 2,700 concept stores. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and manufactures its jewelry in two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using primarily recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Stock Exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (€ 2.5 billion) in 2020. CONTACT RELATIONS WITH INVESTORS

John bckman

Vice-President, Investor Relations, Taxation and Treasury

+45 5356 6909

[email protected] Kristoffer Aas Malmgren

Director of Investor Relations

+45 3050 1174

[email protected] CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Johan melchior

Director of External Relations

+45 4060 1415

[email protected] Investor News_February Trading Update

