Kia’s EV plans take shape with EV6 teaser, a new naming strategy





Bloomberg Deliveroo launches London IPO and strengthens bustling UK market (Bloomberg) – Food delivery company Deliveroo has launched an initial public offering in London that could raise billions of pounds and put the UK market on track for its best first quarter. while existing holders will also sell shares, according to a statement on Monday that did not provide details on the size of the planned offering. The Amazon.com Inc.-backed company was valued at over $ 7 billion in its most recent funding round. Deliveroo will be publicly traded with a two-class share structure, effective for three years, to provide CEO Will Shu has the stability to execute long-term plans, the company said last week. As such, the stock is not eligible for the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and cannot be included in benchmarks such as the FTSE 100, despite its expected size. This year, 13 companies raised 4.3 billion pounds ($ 5.9 billion) in London, according to data compiled by Bloomberg show. And Deliveroo is expected to add billions to that total before the end of the month, meaning the UK IPO market could be on track to surpass its biggest ever first quarter in 2006, when proceeds hit 6. , 4 billion pounds. follows the release of a government-backed report last week that made a series of recommendations to reform UK registration rules. The proposals include allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these become effective, limiting the company to the listing segment for now. standard. will have one vote each, while Shu will own all of the Class B shares which each carry 20 votes. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B share will automatically convert to Class A. Such structures could gain traction among the founders of UK-based tech startups. E-commerce operator THG Plc put up gold action, which allows its founder to fend off unwanted take-over bids for three years, in its £ 1.88 billion bid in September, the largest in London since mid-2017. The stock has risen by more than 30% since then. Dual-class stocks are more common in the United States, used by companies like parent company Google Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., where weighted voting rights are maintained in perpetuity. Some investors have been hesitant to introduce the practice in the UK, saying it dilutes corporate governance standards by allowing founders to retain control after their companies go public. Both THG and Deliveroo have put in place a sunset clause, meaning a time limit, on this share structure, mitigating risks to post-IPO shareholders. Lockdown Winner After initially struggling at the start of lockdowns, Deliveroo secured a boost as restaurants have stopped providing indoor services pushing more and more customers to order take out and even groceries. Bloomberg News reported that the startups plan to tap into public markets in September. Covid has accelerated the transition from online food, Shu said in an interview, adding that the company is confident in the behavior of the new base of consumers, even after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted. We can be sure that the growth path will continue, he said. The company’s gross transaction value – the total amount of transactions processed on its platform – rose 64.3% to 4.1 billion pounds in 2020, compared to the previous year, while underlying gross profit nearly doubled to 357.5 million pounds, the statement said. Deliveroo reported a loss of £ 9.6million last year before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Across Europe, beneficiaries of the pandemic-fueled migration to online services are cashing in through IPOs. Polands InPost SA, which operates automated parcel lockers for deliveries, jumped on its Amsterdam debut in late January, as digital used car dealership Auto1 Group SE raised € 1.8 billion in Frankfurt last month. : QuickTakeLondon has been the busiest place in Europe this year. The deals include British shoemaker Dr. Martens Plc, which debuted last month, while virtual greeting card and gift company Moonpig Group Plc floated in February. Foreign issuers are also lining up for the list: Trustpilot, a Denmark-based online platform for consumer reviews, has laid out plans for a UK IPO, while the largest chain of stores Russian dollar fix Price debuted in the city on Friday after $ 1.7 Billion Offer: Founded in 2013, Deliveroo has 115,000 food merchant partners and more than 100,000 delivery people in the UK and abroad, according to Monday’s press release. The company said it plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers rebuild their businesses after the pandemic, and that it will also give its oldest and hardest working customers individual payments of up to 10,000 pounds. Deliveroo will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its clients as part of a community offering. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the global co-coordinators of the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookkeepers (adds CEO comments in tenth paragraph.) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

