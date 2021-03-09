Publication of the OP Financial Group annual report for 2020 Irish Stock Exchange: IRSH





OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Cooperative

Stock market release

March 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.EET Publication of the 2020 OP Financial Group annual report OP Financial Group’s 2020 annual report is now available at https://www.op-year2020.fi/en. The report contains the report on the financial groups OP of the board of directors and the financial statements, the corporate governance statement, the report on capital adequacy and risk management, the remuneration report and the policy of the remuneration of the governing bodies, supplemented by an annual review of the OP financial groups on the theme of the year 2020, ages. Integrated corporate responsibility reporting (core of GRI standards) is included in the annual review. A report on extra-financial information is included in the OP Financial Groups report of the Board of Directors. The report of the board of directors and the financial statements of OP Corporate Bank plcs as well as the corporate governance statement for 2020 have also been published. All reports are available as PDF attachments and, in addition to the specific annual report website, they are available at op.fi> OP Financial Group> To Media> Publications. OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Cooperative

Wind Kousa

Director of Communications and Accountability For more information please contact:

OP Financial groups Company communication, tel. +358 10 252 8719, [email protected] DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)

London Stock Exchange LSE

Swiss stock exchange SIX

Big media

op.fi OP Financial Group is Finland’s largest financial services group, with two million owner clients and over 12,000 employees. We offer a full range of banking and insurance services to individuals and businesses. OP Financial Group consists of the OP cooperative banks, its central OP Cooperative and its subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the lasting prosperity, safety and well-being of our owner customers and our region of operation. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for financing OP Financial Group in the money and financial markets. In accordance with applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and the other credit institutions that are members of OP Financial Group are ultimately jointly and severally liable for the debts and commitments of the other. OP Corporate Bank acts as the central bank of the OP Financial group.

www.op.fi

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos