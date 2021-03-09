Vodafone awards the IPO of Vantage Tower Company





Vodafone has set the price range for a float of its tower company Vantage that could value the business at around € 17 billion, as well as the sale of a nearly € 1 billion stake in the company. . Vantage, which is one of Europe’s largest tower companies with 82,000 masts in 10 markets, was offered between € 22.50 and € 29 per share ahead of its listing in Frankfurt later this month. This values ​​it between 11.4 and 14.7 billion euros before the book construction process. The tower company will have debt of 2.1 billion euros, which means it could potentially have an enterprise value of almost 17 billion euros. Last year, analysts predicted Vantage Towers could reach an enterprise value of 20 billion euros based on valuations of listed rivals such as Cellnex in Spain and Inwit in Italy, but the stock prices of these companies have fallen by about a fifth since December. Digital Colony, the digital infrastructure investor, will buy 500 million euros of shares in Vantage while Singaporean fund RJR will acquire a stake worth 450 million euros. Vodafone plans to sell between 2 and 2.8 billion euros of shares in Vantage, which equates to a minority stake of between 19% and almost 25%. The shares will start trading in Frankfurt on March 18. “The IPO of Vantage Towers is progressing at a steady pace,” said Vivek Badrinath, CEO of Vantage. The British telecommunications company has spent more than two years setting up its tower company to unlock the value of the asset. advised The float of Vodafone’s tower company is a milestone for the industry with competitors such as Deutsche Telekom and Orange yet to monetize their mast domains. So-called captive tower companies, which are still controlled by the telecom company that built them, generate lower growth rates than independent players like Cellnex, but should still perform better as excluded assets. Vantage was conceived both as an organic growth company that will invest in the construction of new towers and open up to other telecom operators to use its masts for their equipment, and as a consolidating force in the market. He will target acquisitions using a war chest of around $ 1 billion and his actions to take back rivals. Cellnex has consolidated the European tower market over the past five years, while American Tower, the world’s largest tower company, has become another major player after paying € 7.7 billion for Telxius this year. . FinnCap said in a memo that Vantage’s equity would be valued at € 13.3 billion based on discounted cash flows.

