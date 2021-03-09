Moody’s, Energy News, ET EnergyWorld





<< About 15-20% of Indian wind and solar projects failed to meet capacity utilization targets in fiscal 2019 and 2020 due to reduced wind generation and lower irradiance solar projects, which were responsible for 56% and 68%. underperformance respectively, "said Abhishek Tyagi, vice president and senior analyst at Moody's. As a result, the EBITDA of rated renewable energy companies decreased by 2-5.6% in fiscal 2020. "Nonetheless, all rated issuers have undertaken multiple projects, and therefore their credit quality benefits from portfolio diversification, which reduces the impact of individual projects," Tyagi added. Moody's analyzed 176 projects totaling 11,462 MW in five rated companies – Greenko Energy Holdings (GEH, Ba1 stable), ReNew Power Private Limited (RPPL, Ba2 stable), Adani Renewable Energy (Rj) Limited (AGEL RG, Ba1 negative), Azure Power Energy Ltd (Azure RG1, Ba2 stable) and Azure Power Solar Energy Private Limited (Azure RG2, Ba1 negative). Despite the missed targets, India has reported healthy 20% growth in renewable energy production over the past five years. Specifically, wind and solar generation grew at a compound annual growth rate of 20% during fiscal years 2015-2020, increasing their share of power generation in India through lower development costs, at a strong political support and investor interest in the sector. Nonetheless, if India is to meet its renewable energy capacity target of 175 gigawatts by the end of fiscal year 2022, it will need to increase the share of renewables in power generation to around 16-18%. , up from 10% in December 2020, says Moody's.







