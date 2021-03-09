Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc Helsinki Stock Exchange: EFO1V





ENEDO PLC Stock Exchange Press release on March 9, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc The Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc (the Company) was held on March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Vantaa. In order to implement the global financing agreement described in the stock market press release announced by the Company on February 16, 2021 (the financing agreement), the Extraordinary General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors , to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on an issue of rights and an issue of managed shares within the framework of the financing agreement. Authorization of the board of directors to vote on a rights issue The Extraordinary General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors to vote on a rights issue on the basis of which a maximum of 25,298,205 new shares may be issued at the price subscription of 0.20 EUR per share. The authorization to issue rights is valid until December 31, 2021. The authorization does not revoke any prior authorization granted to the board of directors. Each share gives the right to subscribe for three new shares. Authorization of the Board of Directors to vote on a managed share issue The Extraordinary General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on an issue of managed shares on the basis of which a maximum of 35,000,000 new shares may be issued. The shares will be offered as a derogation from the preferential subscription right of the shareholders of Companys to be subscribed by Inission AB (publ) (Inission) and Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy at the subscription price of EUR 0.2 per share. The directed issue authorization is valid until December 31, 2021. The authorization does not revoke any prior authorization granted to the Board of Directors. Enedo announced on March 8, 2021 that the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has granted Inission a permanent exemption in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 26 of the Finnish Securities Act, from the mandatory obligation to launch a public offer. purchase. The derogation requires that the system be supported at the Extraordinary General Meeting by shareholders who are independent thereof representing at least two-thirds of the votes cast. All the votes cast at the meeting were given in favor of the proposal of the board of directors and the exemption. The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the Companys website from March 23, 2021 at the latest. ENEDO PLC BOARD OF DIRECTORS For more information, please contact CEO Mr. Vesa Leino, tel. +358 40 759 8956. DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main average Enedo Enedo is a European designer and producer of high quality power supplies and electronic systems for critical equipment, even in the most demanding environments. Enedos’s mission is to make better electricity more reliable, safer, more energy efficient and fair to meet its goal. The three main product categories of Enedos are LED drivers, power supplies and power systems. In 2020, the group’s turnover was 38.5 million euros. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and the USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and the parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

