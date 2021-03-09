UPDATE 2-After the loss of 2020, office rental company IWG sees a boost thanks to changing ways of working





* The company sees a strong increase in its growth in the second half of the year * Posts the loss of adj of 2020, is affected by the closure of some centers * Share down 8.5% (adds CEO comments, shares movement) March 9 (Reuters) – Disruption from a pandemic has lasted longer than expected for office leasing company IWG, but it still expects a massive increase in growth in the second half of this year as more more people are adopting a mix of office and remote work. Shares of UK-listed owner of the Regus brand fell 8.5% on Tuesday, after announcing an adjusted operating loss for 2020 and saying closing underperforming centers was costing it 322.3 million pounds ($ 447.7 million). The pandemic has caused a dramatic shift in the office space industry, with employers opting for shorter leases and more employees choosing to work remotely at least part of the time, forcing suppliers to scale their businesses. and their properties. IWG said it sees strong demand for offices suitable for this type of hybrid work – for example properties in suburban areas and with large meeting rooms – and that it expects this to continue. We anticipate a massive surge in growth when we finally emerge from the unprecedented slowdown that the COVID-19 pandemic has created, Chief Executive Officer Mark Dixon said in a statement. The Switzerland-based company said it has added new high profile customers including Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Standard Chartered, Cisco, Salesforce, Nestle and Staples. However, for much of the past year, work-from-home policies and the economic fallout from the pandemic have hit office space providers like IWG, WeWork and Workspace, and IWG has said it s ‘waited in difficult conditions for a few more months. It reported an adjusted operating loss from continuing operations of £ 173.8million for 2020, down from a profit of £ 136.8million a year earlier. $ 1 = 0.7229 pounds Report by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore. Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter

