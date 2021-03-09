Silvergate launches ‘on the market’ public offering of Class A ordinary shares

LA JOLLA, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Silvergate Capital Corporation (Silvergate or the Company) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement to its existing pre-registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the sale of shares of its Class A d common shares ‘a total value of up to $ 300,000,000 through a market share program.

This offering program is intended to provide the Company with access to capital from time to time as part of its ongoing capital management strategy. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed offering to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the Bank), and for other general purposes. of the business, which may include providing capital to support business growth organically or through strategic acquisitions and other growth initiatives, including product lending, custody and d other digital asset services from Banks SEN.

Shares will be offered through Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Canaccord Genuity LLC, Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. as as sales agents with respect to the offer. Selling agents may sell Class A common stock of Companys by any method permitted by law deemed to be a market offer as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, sales made directly. on the New York Stock Exchange, on any other existing trading market for Class A Common Shares or to or through a Market Maker. In addition, sales agents may also sell Class A Common Shares by any other method permitted by law, including, but not limited to, negotiated transactions. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices linked to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

Silvergate has filed a registration statement on Form S-3, which became effective upon filing on January 20, 2021, including a base prospectus dated January 20, 2021, and has filed a prospectus supplement to which this communication relates. Sales under the Market Program, if any, will be made in accordance with the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement. Before investing, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the related prospectus supplement and other documents that Silvergate has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Silvergate and this offering. You can obtain free copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offer by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, phone: 866-471-2526, fax: 212-902-9316, e-mail: prospectus-ny @ ny.email.gs.com; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 7th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attn .: Equity Syndicate, by email at [email protected], or by phone at 1-800-966 -1559; Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, by phone at (617) 371-3900, or by email at [email protected]; Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, 1055 Thomas Jefferson Street, NW, Suite 303, Washington, DC 20007, Attn .: Equity syndicate [email protected]; Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn .: Equity Capital Markets, by phone at (612) 334-6300 or by email at [email protected]; or Wedbush Securities Inc., 600 Montgomery Street, 29th Fl., San Francisco, CA 94111, Attn .: ECM Prospectus Department, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (415) 274-6800.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. The Companys real-time payment platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its suite of customer-centric payment, lending and financing solutions serving a growing class of companies. digital currencies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital currency markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital currency future.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current beliefs regarding, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as can, should, could, predict, potential, believe, will probably result, expect, continue, will, anticipate, seek, estimate , intend, plan, project, projection, forecast, goal, target, would, aim and prospects, or the negative version of these words or other comparable words or expressions of a future or prospective nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections regarding our industry and the beliefs of our management and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and independent. of our will. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be construed as a statement by us or any other person that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date they are made, these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. For more information on other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to the Company’s public reports filed with the SEC.

Additionally, given its continuous and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The magnitude of this impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and mitigated and when and how the economy can be reopened. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting negative local and national economic consequences, we may be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition , our liquidity and operating results: demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and revenues; if the economy fails to fully reopen and high levels of unemployment persist for an extended period, delinquencies on loans, problematic assets and foreclosures may increase, leading to increased charges and reduced income; loan guarantees, especially real estate, may lose value, which could lead to increased loan losses; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulty, which will adversely affect our net income; the equity and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, compromising their ability to honor their commitments to us; Due to the fall in the Federal Reserve’s target federal funds rate to nearly 0%, the return on our assets may decline more than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, thereby reducing our net interest margin and reducing our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. margin and reduce net income; our cybersecurity risks are increased due to an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency incurs additional resolution costs.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future developments. or otherwise, except as required by law. . New risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict their occurrence. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each risk and uncertainty on our business or the extent to which a risk or uncertainty, or a combination of risks and uncertainties, could cause actual results to differ materially. those contained in forward-looking statements.