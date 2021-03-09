Recce Pharmaceuticals Dual Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Australian Stock Exchange: RCE.AX





Shares are now traded on major German stock exchanges

The shares are traded under the code: R9Q

No related capital raising – trading of existing securities with increased trading volume on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

Expected to broaden the base of institutional and retail investors across the EU, in line with increasing activity in the region SYDNEY, Australia, March 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) (Business), the company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives is pleased to announce that Companys shares are now double listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).

Trading started on Monday March 8 at 8:00 a.m. (CET) under code R9Q. The dual listing provides for the trading of the company’s securities on the German stock exchanges: Frankfurt, Tradegate, Munich, Stuttgart and Gettex. Dual listing has been possible without most of the primary listing procedures, with an expansion of investor reach at minimal cost. There is no associated capital raising due to the strong existing financial position of the company and does not anticipate any issuance of new securities due to the fact that the company is listed and tradable through the ASX. Dr John Prendergast, President of Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd said: The dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a wonderful new chapter in our global strategy. As the third largest stock exchange in the world, it sees the link between the EU’s biotech and overseas capital and the Companys new synthetic anti-infectives development program classes. Mr Stefan Mller, CEO of DGWA, said that DGWA is delighted to work with Recce in Europe. Investor interest in quality biotech companies is significant and growing, with the global anti-infectives market expected to grow at a compound rate of over 30% through 2030 and anticipate that this German listing will offer European investors the opportunity to participate in this growth. We are confident that Recce will be warmly received by the European investment community and look forward to supporting their activity in the region in the years to come. About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) is pioneering the development and commercialization of new classes of synthetic anti-infectives designed to address the pressing global health issues of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and emerging viral pathogens. The Recces anti-infective pipeline is unique and includes RECCE broad-spectrum synthetic polymeric antibiotics 327, RECEPTION 435, and RECCE 529 for viral infections with unique mechanisms of action against hyper-mutation on bacteria and viruses, respectively. RECCE Patented Principal Applicant 327 was developed for the treatment of blood infections and sepsis E. coli and S. aureus bacteria, including their superbug forms. Recipes new antibiotic compound, RECCE 435, has been formulated for oral use. The FDA awarded RECCE 327 Qualified product against infectious diseases designation under Generate Antibiotics Initiatives Now (GAIN) Labeling Act for Expedited Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity after approval. Recce owns 100% of its automated manufacturing, ready to support the first human clinical trials. Recces anti-infective pipeline seeks to harness RECCE’s unique capabilities technologies targeting synergistic unmet medical needs. Company contact

James graham

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

+61 (02) 8075 4585

[email protected] Media and Investor Relations (AU)

Andrew Geddes

CityPR

+61 (02) 9267 4511

[email protected] Media and Investor Relations (United States)

Meredith Sosulski, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 929 469 3851

[email protected]

