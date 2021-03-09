Taiwan’s second-quarter hiring outlook among the strongest in the world: survey





Taipei, March 9 (CNA) Employment prospects in Taiwan for the second quarter of the year are among the strongest in the world due to the country’s success in the fight against COVID-19, according to the latest survey released on Tuesday by a human resources consulting company. ManpowerGroup. After seasonal adjustments, Taiwan’s Net Hiring Outlook Index for the April-June period was 24%, up 1 percentage point from the previous quarter and 1 percentage point from the previous quarter. previous year, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. The survey, which reflects employers’ confidence in hiring, calculates the net hiring index after seasonal adjustment by subtracting the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in the size of their workforce from the percentage expecting a decline. increase. In the latest Taiwan Employment Outlook Survey, 30% of 1,029 employers surveyed expect an increase in the number of employees in the second quarter, while 5% expect a decrease and about 62% do not expect the number of employees to increase in the second quarter. no change in the size of their workforce. For the third quarter in a row, employers in Taiwan predicted the strongest labor market of the 43 countries and territories included in the survey, according to ManpowerGroup. Workforce gains are expected across Taiwan’s seven industrial sectors in the next quarter, with mining and construction employers posting the highest net hiring outlook of 35% for the second quarter. According to the survey, employers in finance, insurance and real estate were second and third at 28 percent and employers in manufacturing with 27 percent. The survey showed that 13% of Taiwanese employers expected their business to return to pre-pandemic hiring levels by the end of 2021, while 67% said their hiring plans remained. unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked how their company is likely to respond to the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, 5% of employers thought employees should be vaccinated, while 54% said it was up to employees to decide. While COVID-19 has been brought under control in Taiwan, key economic indicators have shown steady growth and employment prospects are expected to improve in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, said Joan Yeh (), chief executive of ManpowerGroup Taiwan’s workforce. The finance, insurance and real estate industry as well as the wholesale and retail industry expect the greatest increase in labor demand due to the bull stock market and the strong domestic demand, according to Yeh. (By Yang Shu-ching and Evelyn Kao) Final element / AW

