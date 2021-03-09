TinyBuild Launches IPO on the London Stock Exchange | Pocket Gamer.biz





Editor and developer tinyBuild started trading on the London Stock Exchange through its market AIM. Publisher Secret Neighbor was listed at an enterprise value of £ 340.6million ($ 473.2million). “Since forming tinyBuild eight years ago, we’ve created one of the most exciting players in our industry, with a portfolio of quality games enjoyed around the world,” said Alex Nichiporchik, CEO of tinyBuild. “Our focus on partnering with developers around the world to ensure the creation of sustainable intellectual property, which can be developed into multi-game franchises, has been integral to our success to date. “We were delighted with the level of investor appetite we experienced during the IPO process, and we welcome our new shareholders to tinyBuild. “We believe our AIM list provides the ideal platform for our growth, while helping to further increase the profile of tinyBuild.” TinyBuild has already had a busy year as the Seattle-based company bought three new studios last month – We’re Five Games, Hungry Couch, and Moon Moose. Make a deal The IPO was led by Zeus Capital, in the same way the company aided Sumo Digital’s £ 145million ($ 201million) public offering in 2017. Zeus Capital has also been instrumental in deals such as the sale of Catalis to NorthEdge Capital and the $ 47 million IPO of Guild Esports. Overall, the company has “advised on five transactions worth over $ 750 million in the past eighteen months.” “Congratulations to the tinyBuild team on this successful transaction,” said Nick Cowles, Deputy Director of Finance, Zeus Capital. “We are delighted to have supported tinyBuild throughout the process, and it was a pleasure working with all parties on this transaction. It’s great to work with companies like tinyBuild who are having a positive impact on their community. “We look forward to continuing to support tinyBuild and its high quality investor base in the next phase of the business journey.”







