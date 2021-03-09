Business
LIRR commutes overcrowded again, cyclists say
The Long Island Rail Road has added nine trains to its reduced schedule and more are on their way amid widespread complaints about train congestion, the LIRR chairman said.
Speaking to LI News Radio on Tuesday morning, LIRR chairman Phillip Eng said the agency continued to closely monitor ridership and adjust service if necessary on the second day of its reduced schedule, which brings weekday service back to near weekend levels.
The railroad was bombarded with complaints Monday from commuters, union leaders and elected officials, after the reduced schedule led to overcrowded conditions on some trains and raised concerns about the safety of passengers at the train station. the middle of the pandemic. At some branches, trains ran once an hour during peak periods.
In response to the outrage, the LIRR added an eastbound train on the Ronkonkoma line on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday morning, Eng announced that eight more trains had been connected to the schedule, mainly serving passengers on the Babylon and Ronkonkoma lines.
Eng said the LIRR will “continue to add trains to certain locations” as needed.
“We were doing what we had to do. We were going to continue to properly size the service. If that means adding more service to the schedule, we will, ”Eng said. “The important thing is that people know that we value feedback and we will continue to make the necessary adjustments.”
Citing a reduction in ridership throughout the pandemic and the possibility of accelerating infrastructure work on its tracks, Monday’s service cuts were about 75% of where the LIRR was before the pandemic. Railway officials noted that service had already been cut by about 20% during the pandemic and that the schedule changes would save the LIRR $ 15 million in operating costs.
But runners, labor officials and politicians said the railroads plan was misguided, especially since LIRR’s parent organization, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, was set to receive a total of $ 14.5 billion in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to offset tariff revenue losses caused by depressed customers.
MTA officials said their goal was to adjust the service to match reduced demand. LIRR attendance remains below 25% of pre-pandemic levels.
Following public backlash, Eng said on Tuesday that there would be no more cuts in the immediate future. “What we were looking to do is continue to develop this service plan that we have,” Eng said.
Overcrowded trains plagued LIRR commuters on Tuesday morning, according to the railroad’s app and photos of crowded wagons posted on social media.
Cyclists decried close quarters on the second day in a new round of service cuts that have made it impossible to practice social distancing, one of the requirements needed to prevent COVID-19 from spreading as ridership had plunged during the pandemic.
A picture, tweeted at LIRR which showed passengers standing in a group, was captioned, “It’s on the Babylon train 701 am to Penn, car 7669. It’s certainly not even remote. Glad you were saving the money. Shameful.” “
Another rider, too post a photo that showed people sitting by windows and people standing in the aisles but not in the hallway seats asking, “Is this what social distancing looks like? 7:10 from Valley Stream. It’s dangerous and irresponsible.”
According to the LIRRs TrainTime app, some trains had cars 50% crowded on Tuesday morning. The railroad reported that a 6:31 am train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station had cars with a capacity of 50% to 85%. A 6:23 am train from Long Beach reported at least one car that was over 85% capacity.
Although a railroad spokesperson had no immediate comment, he announced on Twitter that he added some eastbound and westbound trains on the Ronkonkoma branch.
And he advised passengers to “use our LIRR TrainTime app to track customer loading information in real time to find the least congested cars on any train. Thank you for your patience.”
The LIRR has cut train schedules, starting Monday, to around 75% of pre-pandemic week-long levels, saying this would save $ 15 million and allow maintenance and improvement projects to run. go forward.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]