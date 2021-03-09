LIRR commutes overcrowded again, cyclists say

The Long Island Rail Road has added nine trains to its reduced schedule and more are on their way amid widespread complaints about train congestion, the LIRR chairman said.

Speaking to LI News Radio on Tuesday morning, LIRR chairman Phillip Eng said the agency continued to closely monitor ridership and adjust service if necessary on the second day of its reduced schedule, which brings weekday service back to near weekend levels.

The railroad was bombarded with complaints Monday from commuters, union leaders and elected officials, after the reduced schedule led to overcrowded conditions on some trains and raised concerns about the safety of passengers at the train station. the middle of the pandemic. At some branches, trains ran once an hour during peak periods.

In response to the outrage, the LIRR added an eastbound train on the Ronkonkoma line on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday morning, Eng announced that eight more trains had been connected to the schedule, mainly serving passengers on the Babylon and Ronkonkoma lines.

Eng said the LIRR will “continue to add trains to certain locations” as needed.

“We were doing what we had to do. We were going to continue to properly size the service. If that means adding more service to the schedule, we will, ”Eng said. “The important thing is that people know that we value feedback and we will continue to make the necessary adjustments.”

Citing a reduction in ridership throughout the pandemic and the possibility of accelerating infrastructure work on its tracks, Monday’s service cuts were about 75% of where the LIRR was before the pandemic. Railway officials noted that service had already been cut by about 20% during the pandemic and that the schedule changes would save the LIRR $ 15 million in operating costs.

But runners, labor officials and politicians said the railroads plan was misguided, especially since LIRR’s parent organization, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, was set to receive a total of $ 14.5 billion in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to offset tariff revenue losses caused by depressed customers.

MTA officials said their goal was to adjust the service to match reduced demand. LIRR attendance remains below 25% of pre-pandemic levels.

Following public backlash, Eng said on Tuesday that there would be no more cuts in the immediate future. “What we were looking to do is continue to develop this service plan that we have,” Eng said.

Overcrowded trains plagued LIRR commuters on Tuesday morning, according to the railroad’s app and photos of crowded wagons posted on social media.

Cyclists decried close quarters on the second day in a new round of service cuts that have made it impossible to practice social distancing, one of the requirements needed to prevent COVID-19 from spreading as ridership had plunged during the pandemic.

A picture, tweeted at LIRR which showed passengers standing in a group, was captioned, “It’s on the Babylon train 701 am to Penn, car 7669. It’s certainly not even remote. Glad you were saving the money. Shameful.” “

Another rider, too post a photo that showed people sitting by windows and people standing in the aisles but not in the hallway seats asking, “Is this what social distancing looks like? 7:10 from Valley Stream. It’s dangerous and irresponsible.”

According to the LIRRs TrainTime app, some trains had cars 50% crowded on Tuesday morning. The railroad reported that a 6:31 am train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station had cars with a capacity of 50% to 85%. A 6:23 am train from Long Beach reported at least one car that was over 85% capacity.

Although a railroad spokesperson had no immediate comment, he announced on Twitter that he added some eastbound and westbound trains on the Ronkonkoma branch.

And he advised passengers to “use our LIRR TrainTime app to track customer loading information in real time to find the least congested cars on any train. Thank you for your patience.”

The LIRR has cut train schedules, starting Monday, to around 75% of pre-pandemic week-long levels, saying this would save $ 15 million and allow maintenance and improvement projects to run. go forward.

Check back for updates on this developing story.