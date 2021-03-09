Tesla Stocks Jump, Stitch Fix Collapses As Tech Stocks Lead Market Up

Text size





Stocks were higher on Tuesday as investors bought lower tech stocks as bond yields fell.

Futures on the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



had increased by 103 points, or 0.3%, while



S&P 500



futures had gained 0.9%, and



Nasdaq Composite



futures contracts jumped 2.2%.

Tech stocks were hit hard on Monday, the first day of trading since the $ 1.9 trillion budget stimulus bill was passed by the Senate as a benchmark of 1.6 10-year bond yields. % again. Yields arrived on Tuesday, with a 10-year decline of 0.059 percentage point to 1.535%, and investors looked at some of these growth tech stocks.

The Nasdaq is looking to brush the dust off its shoulders after a major loss in high-growth tech to kick off the week yesterday, writes tailor-made investment groups Paul Hickey. S&P 500 futures are also up nearly one percent as the DJIA lags. For now, bond markets are cooperating as yields retreat, but see if those levels can hold up throughout the trading day.

Yet investors are not avoiding the most economically sensitive stocks on Tuesday,



Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF



(XLE) increases by 0.5%.

Here are some moving actions:

Focus on video communications



(ZM) rose more than 3% after being caught by selling on Mondays.

Xpeng



(XPEV) rose 6% after Daiwa Securities upgraded the stock to buy to sell.

Point correction



(SFIX) fell 23% after falling short of revenue estimates. The company reported a loss of 20 cents per share, smaller than the expected loss of 22 cents, but revenue of $ 504 million was lower than analysts’ forecast of $ 512 million.

Manufacturer of medical devices



Zynex



(ZYXI) shares rose nearly 3% after Northland Capital improved the share to outperform Market Perform.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) fell 7% after the company reported earnings of $ 2.43 per share, higher than expected $ 2.28, on revenue of $ 3.1 billion , exceeding the estimate of USD 3 billion.

You’re here



(TSLA) gained 6.3% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at New Street.

Tangier factory centers



(SKT) fell 5% after being cut Sell Neutral at Goldman Sachs.

