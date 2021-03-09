



Top bagel honors come from a new Food and Wine list.

CLEVELAND Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story featuring Cleveland Bagel Co. was originally posted on February 9, 2019. Who makes the best bagels in the United States? According to a new report from Food and wine David Landsel, there are two spots in the Cleveland area that put northeast Ohio on the map. During his travels across the country, Landsel selected Cleveland Bagel Co. and Bialys Bagels in University Heights among the best in America. SUBSCRIBE: Get the top headlines of the day delivered to your inbox every morning of the week with the free 3News to GO service! bulletin This story is about the kind of bagels you take home by the dozen, hot and fresh, Landsel wrote. Close the door, pull out the good butter and quality cream cheese, and forget about the outside world, if only for a little while. In making his selections, Landsel said he aims to include places that have been around for at least a few years, and hopefully more. Here’s how Landsel described the two Northeast Ohio bagel shops in his Food and wine list: “The direct drive from New York to Cleveland takes over seven hours of mostly lonely, mostly bagel-less driving, and yet, upon entering one of Dan Herbst and Geoff Hardman’s heavily-subscribed shops on a weekend morning, you feel like you have (Herbst lived in NYC long enough to know what a classic bagel shop looks like and acts, and it shows.) The bagels here are made from the classic wayno bull, nothing fancy, just good technique. “ Bialys Bagles at University Heights “The story goes something like this: In the 1960s, a Brooklyn-born baker looking for an untapped market chose Cleveland, took a phone book, scanned it for surnames at sounding Jewish and started calling, asking where he should open a store. For over thirty-five years, Terry Skolnick, and later his descendants, ran the best bagel shop around a store where the twin sisters Rachel and Sarah Gross grew up visiting frequently, visits that prompted them to open their own store. This never happened, which was for the best, as in 2017 they ended up buying Bialy’s, continuing a tradition making some of New York’s best bagels west of the Allegheny. The whole thing (here known as Mish Mosh) and the sesame in particular are not just dead bells for the article by origin, they are often better. “ RELATED: Swensons Reveals 7 Secret Menu Hacks That Are Changing The Galley Boy Game RELATED: “We Must Endure.” How Slyman Works During the COVID-19 Pandemic Editor’s Note: The above player video was originally posted on January 25, 2021.

