Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance Copenhagen Stock Exchange: BAVA





Due to the uncertainty created by COVID-19, the outlook for 2021 will be less precise than usual until there is more visibility in the market COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 9, 2021 Bavarian Nordic A / S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today released its financial guidance for 2021. In 2021, Bavarian Nordic forecasts a turnover of between DKK 1,900 million and DKK 2,200 million and an EBITDA of DKK 100 million to 250 million. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year are expected to be between DKK 300 million and DKK 500 million, excluding the proceeds of the offering. Key assumptions Returned: The lower end of the revenue bracket reflects a scenario where a lockdown due to COVID-19 continues beyond the first quarter in key markets like the United States and Germany. The higher end of the revenue range reflects a scenario where a gradual reopening will occur in key markets in the second quarter and travel will start to pick up again in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Smallpox and Ebola virus activities are not expected to be affected by COVID-19. Research and development: Research and development costs of around DKK 750 million are expected for 2021. The largest project in 2021 is the RSV project for which the fabrication of the phase 3 material as well as the cost of the human challenge trial announced. are included. For the COVID-19 program, up to around DKK 200 million is expected for a Phase 2 trial and scale-up of manufacturing for a Phase 3 trial. These costs are capitalized and, by Consequently, the research and development costs charged to the income statement are expected to amount to approximately DKK 550 million. Cash position: Expected payment of approximately DKK 375 million to GSK regarding the technology transfer process for Rabipur / RabAvert and Encepur.

Changes in working capital of approximately DKK 300 million, mainly due to increased inventories of Encepur and Rabipur / RabAvert products.

Investments of around DKK 650 million, with the vast majority of investments directly related to the vaccines acquired Rabipur / RabAvert and Encepur and relating to bulk facility modernization and capitalized technology transfer costs.

Drawdown on the existing loan facility of € 30 million with the European Investment Bank.

Investment in COVID-19 program up to approximately DKK 200 million (capitalized R&D costs) Investments: About half of the total investment relates to the new installation. The plant design has been revised to achieve a higher degree of flexibility allowing parallel manufacturing of products developed by the Nordic Bavarian countries and leaving space for specific Encepur / Rabipur / RabAvert equipment. The overhaul brought the total expected investment related to the plant to around DKK 650 million from previously announced DKK 450 million and the reconstruction is expected to be finalized in 2022.

The capitalization of technology transfer costs in 2021 is expected to reach around DKK 150-200 million.

Beyond 2022, and with current plans, annual investments are expected to drop to a level of DKK 50-100 million. The outlook is based on the following exchange rate assumptions: DKK 6.10 per USD 1 and DKK 7.45 per EUR 1. About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the strategic US national stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS., also for protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE. Our commercial product portfolio additionally contains the market leading vaccine Rabipur/ RabAvertagainst rabies and Encepur against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partner product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unleashing the potency of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA, which is licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com . Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and / or other information that is not historical information. All of these forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of publication, except as required by law. Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Srensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

United States: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, [email protected] , Tel: +1 781 686 9600 Company announcement no. 03/2021

