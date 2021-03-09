UK Legal Developments Webinar Follow-Up Questions Part 3

As attention increasingly turns to the practical aspects of physical return to the workplace in what may be a little over 3 months, questions of rights and obligations of employers in relation to screening and vaccinations are increasingly common. These are controversial areas that can easily bring common interests and civil liberties into conflict. To what extent should you have the right to make decisions about your own health if in doing so you risk endangering the health of others? Here are the answers to some questions on this topic that were raised during our webinar last week.

We saw a lot of no jabs, no recruiting announcements. Is it legal?

We believe that in most cases it is legal, but there are a number of procedural and substantive hurdles to overcome first.

None of the new guidelines from Acas or the Department of Health go so far as to expressly state that such a policy (or mandatory testing see below) would be legal. Both would clearly like to do so, but fought to take that step because of the need for neutrality and balance in their advice, and because there will inevitably be exceptions and conditions to such a rule, especially in regarding vaccinations, which would be the case. impossible for them to describe exhaustively.

Acas says that Employers should help staff get vaccinated once it is offered, talking to them as well as to any recognized union and share the benefits of being vaccinated. He suggests that to encourage staff to get vaccinated, employers might consider that is, no real obligation (i) to offer paid leave to attend vaccination appointments; (ii) pay staff their usual rate of pay if they suffer from side effects of the vaccine, instead of the PHC; and / or (iii) not count vaccine-related absences in absence registers or in HR intervention points. We would be in favor of the former, but since no professional medical certification could realistically be obtained, (ii) and (iii) seem needlessly exposed to abuse.

However, this is all just an encouragement. In most cases, it is best to help staff get vaccinated without making it a requirement., says Acas, and that if the employer considers it really important, he should work with staff or recognized labor organizations to discuss what action to take. If during these discussions someone does not want to be vaccinated, the employer must listen to their concerns, ensuring that he is sensitive to individual situations and that he keeps these concerns confidential. While it may become necessary for the hierarchy to know which of their employees have been vaccinated and which have not (in case this would have consequences for their authorized physical location, access to company premises or customer, etc.), the reason Why vaccination may have been refused, it is not for them to know, at least initially.

Under Solve a problem with getting the vaccine, Acas recommends early attempts to resolve the issue informally, but notes that staff remain authorized to raise grievances and employers initiate a disciplinary process. The latter (plus the reference to In most of the cases above) clearly implies that he are the circumstances under which Acas accepts that the employer can insist as a reasonable request from management that the employee be vaccinated if he is to keep his job (or at least his current role). This is particularly the case if the employer makes the kind of concession regarding sickness benefits and the recording of absences that Acas mentions.

These circumstances will be those which generate a clear public health justification for the vaccination request. He will assume that there is a material connection, although not absolute, between your vaccination and limiting the extent of your transmission of the virus to others. The closer your employees are to each other or to customers, the stronger the argument that vaccination might be required, and even more so if key customers start to insist that one of your staff dealing with it. them had to be vaccinated. On the other hand, personnel who work at a distance from other human beings, mainly outdoors or at home, clearly do not present the same risk to others and the imperative nature of the vaccine would therefore be greatly reduced. Finally, consideration should be given to people for whom the vaccine would be potentially dangerous (including those who are pregnant or have certain underlying health problems).

When employees have not been vaccinated but still have to make it to the office, can we ask them to take a quick COVID test before coming on site?

Ministry of Health and Welfare guidelines updated last week make a compelling case for labor force testing for COVID, as it will identify the most positive cases and ensure that those infected isolate. Therefore, we want as many employers as possible to sign up to regularly test their employees. The guidelines confirm that the execution of employee screening programs is voluntary, but at the same time notes that can give confidence to workers and customers in the workplace, helping to protect and enable business continuity, thereby tacitly helping employers establish that the requirement to undergo a test is a reasonable and business-relevant request with obvious potential consequences for the employee’s employment if he refuses.

Department guidelines recommend lateral flow testing as the way forward, as these require very little training to operate and produce a result without the need for a lab evaluation within 30 minutes. pregnancy are the most well-known form of LFT, so please check the package before use. For those who are paid at or around the national minimum wage, remember that those 30 minutes will count as working time if you insist on the test. The guide recommends a minimum of 2 tests per employee per week, but you could probably relax if the employee spent very little time with others. Employers with 50 or more employees who cannot work from home can get the test kits for free from the government, so the direct cost to the business is in time rather than money, while those who have less instead, employees will have to rely on community testing.

The argument that employers can insist that employees be vaccinated is even stronger when it comes to mandatory workplace testing, as there may be even fewer reasons an employee would legitimately refuse it. Ultimately, we believe that the weight of informed medical opinion, government encouragement, and the virulence and potential severity of COVID not only for the employee in question, but also for co-workers and clients, will tip over. the balance of inconvenience between employer and employee. its normal axis. With regard to the protection of public health against a clear and present danger, we are of the opinion that the interests of the individual must necessarily be subordinated to those of the majority to a much greater extent than usual. Occupational Health and Safety Act to cooperate with the reasonable demands of the employer so that it can comply with its own obligations. As a result, and subject to usual prior procedural requirements if disciplinary action becomes necessary, the termination of an unvaccinated employee for refusing to take a COVID test may well be fair.