Recent stock market weakness represents a rotational correction rather than a marquee, says BofA





Reuters The recent weakness in the stock market represents a rotational correction rather than a marquee, Bank of America said in a note Tuesday.

NYSE’s anticipated bearish line remains near its all-time highs, indicating that the underlying market spread is strong.

“We believe that rotation is the cornerstone of a bull market,” Bank of America said.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 things before the opening bell. A correction in tech stocks over the past month represents a rotational correction rather than a stock market marquee, Bank of America said in a note Monday. The bank is inspired by the New York Stock Exchange’s anticipated decline line, which remains near record levels. The lead-down line measures the difference between stocks that increase or decrease daily. Near record highs, the NYSE A / D line indicates that the underlying market spread is strong. In other words, a large chunk of the market is performing well despite the massive sale of megapap tech names over the past month, which has been behind much of the stock market’s gains over the past few months. last years. Other indications of strong market participation included an improvement in the percentage of S&P 500 stocks above their 10-day moving averages even as the market fell on Monday, and the strongest reading of the S&P 500 share above their 10-day moving averages. NYSE shares at 52-week highs since March 2020. “These strong magnitude indicators suggest that market rotation is alive and well and that US equities have corrected / consolidated lower from mid-February,” BofA said. The rotation accelerated over the past month following a surge in interest rates, with investors selling tech stocks to buy cyclical stocks that are expected to benefit from a reopening of the economy. “We believe that rotation is the cornerstone of a bull market,” Bank of America said. But there are risks that could turn the recent rotation correction into a bearish breakdown in equities, BofA pointed out. The Nasdaq 100’s outperformance over the S&P 500 is currently testing significant support at the high of the 2000 tech bubble. “A decisive loss of that support [would] confirm a more lasting loss of leadership, or a bearish rotation, for the Nasdaq, ”BofA said. In addition, a break below the support of high yield indices and corporate bonds is a potential bearish leading indicator for the stock market, BofA said. “This increases the risk of a deeper corrective phase on the S&P 500 with supports in the 3,714/3,700 to 3,647 range as well as previous highs in September and October,” BofA said. Bank of America

