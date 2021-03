Seattle-area game publisher tinyBuild valued at $ 474 million after its IPO on the London Stock Exchange

TinyBuild, an independent video game publisher based in Bellevue, Wash., Today completed an IPO on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market, with a market cap of $ 340.6 million (474 Million dollars). The IPO would have made tinyBuild the largest US-based company to go public on the London Stock Exchange. TinyBuild actions are currently listed as $ TBLD. As part of the IPO, tinyBuild released a short trailer, featuring a pixelated version of its founder Alex Nichiporchik, detailing recent history and current plans for the 10-year-old company. As of this writing, tinyBuild has released 40 video games with 23 projects in development. Its seven in-house production studios, including three acquired last month, are located in Seattle, Boise, Riga, Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Moscow and Lviv, while tinyBuild is headquartered in Bellevue and Amsterdam. Hello neighbor is currently tinyBuilds’ Tentpole franchise. Based on Nichiporchik’s initial experience of living in an American suburb, the first game places players in the role of a young child trying to figure out the mystery behind his spooky neighbor. Since its debut in 2017, tinyBuild has worked to build Hello neighbor into a multimedia property, which has grown to include a novel, board game, multiplayer-focused spin-off game called Secret neighbor, and one pilot episode for an animated series. A suite, Hello neighbor 2, is in preparation. Besides its own projects, tinyBuilds’ approach has always been to find and invest in interesting indie games from around the world, rather than sticking to a particular genre or style. Its lineup spins across the map of Grindhouse-themed horror games (Garage) the cutest first person shooter ever (Beautiful planet) to those years Kill him with fire, an action game about going too far to hunt down spiders. His upcoming projects include Potion craft, where you craft and sell goods in a virtual alchemy shop; Pigeon simulator, where you play as the titular birds in a quest for world domination (like a lot of games labeled simulator right now, the title is intended entirely Ironically); and Zero shipping, a survival horror game set in rural Siberia.







