With takeover on radar, two low-cost US airlines plan IPOs





(Reuters) – U.S. budget airlines Frontier and Sun Country plan to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs) as they prepare for a rebound in travel affected by the pandemic. FILE PHOTO: A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo aircraft departs from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, United States, November 30, 2018. REUTERS / Kamil Krzaczynski / File Photo Low-budget carriers are expected to rebound faster than their larger competitors after the pandemic thanks to their less expensive structures and focus on domestic leisure travel. Frontier Airlines, which withdrew its listing plans in July, filed again on Monday, after Apollo Global Management-backed Sun Country Airlines launched an IPO to raise around $ 200 million, according to regulatory documents. . In its IPO, Denver, Colorado-based Frontier said it was well positioned to take advantage of the expected upturn in demand as vaccine distribution continued. Nearly 1.3 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Sunday, according to Transportation Security Administration data, the second highest day in 2021, but down 40% from pre-COVID levels. Frontier, which is owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners, is among the few U.S. airlines that have announced plans to resume hiring pilots. It serves more than 100 destinations in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean and operates more than 100 Airbus A320 family aircraft. The airline recorded a net loss of $ 225 million for the fiscal year ended Dec.31, 2020, mostly affected by a sharp drop in demand due to the pandemic. Citigroup, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Morgan Stanley and Evercore ISI are the main subscribers of the Frontiers offering. Meanwhile, Minnesota-based Sun Country, which first announced its IPO last month, plans to list around 9 million shares of its common stock at $ 21.00 to $ 23.00 per. action. The US airline industry is also gearing up for the arrival this year of newcomer Breeze Airways, a start-up from David Neeleman, the entrepreneur behind JetBlue Airways, Canadas WestJet and Azul Brazilian Airlines. Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Edited by Uttaresh.V and Alexander Smith

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos