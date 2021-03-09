As the markets skyrocket, are these 3 Reddit stocks here to stay?

The stock market has fallen sharply over the past few weeks, so it was inevitable that at some point market participants would see major benchmarks return to the upside. On Tuesday morning, this relief was brought to bullish investors, accompanied by a significant drop in interest rates which showed that at least some inflation fears appeared to have dissipated. Starting at 11:15 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI) climbed 285 points to 32,088. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) jumped 72 points to 3893, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) soared 435 points to 13,044.

Many beaten market leaders were among the big winners on Tuesday morning, as growth stock investors reasserted their supremacy for at least a short time. More surprising to some, however, is that the stock picks inspired by Reddit group WallStreetBets were back in full force. In particular, GameStop (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and Producers of sundials (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all 5% or more higher.

The show continues for AMC

AMC Entertainment shares rose more than 6%, again defying the $ 10 per share mark. The cinema operator is caught in optimism that the economy could potentially reopen as the coronavirus vaccine rollout continues, but some stock analysts are also trying to determine whether the company can capitalize on its popularity with investors.

Shareholders look forward to receiving the latest reading directly from AMC when it announces its quarterly financial results on Wednesday. To be clear, no one is expecting anything positive from the cinema operator’s retrospective finances, many of which see an almost 90% drop in revenue and huge losses.

But AMC has taken many steps to consolidate its finances, including a stock offering earlier this year and more recent term loan facilities covering the Odeon Cinemas subsidiary. In addition, he is asking for permission from shareholders at their annual meeting in May to increase the number of shares that can be issued from around 524 million to over one billion, saying it would give the company more than flexibility in future capital raising efforts.

AMC is far from the only one playing on an economic reopening seeing its shares soaring at the moment. Still, it has achieved high profile status thanks to Reddit groups, and AMC is likely to continue to garner attention.

Play to win at GameStop

Meanwhile, GameStop added to its Monday earnings, increasing another 21%. That took the share to $ 235 per share, up from $ 40 per share just three weeks ago.

The video game retailer had another positive momentum after Monday’s announcement that SoftCo-founder Ryan Cohen is said to take a more active role in leading GameStop’s recovery efforts. As chairman of a new strategy committee on the board, Cohen and his team seek to strengthen GameStop’s ability to compete in cutting-edge technology as it seeks to move away from retail. physical.

So far, GameStop has not taken serious steps to raise capital through a secondary stock offering, and there are reasons it might not do so even with the price rising. actions so far. But the fundamental bullish argument put forward by Keith “Roaring Kitty” Gill in Congressional testimony resonates with a lot on Reddit, and it could keep the course of action on the line.

The sundial goes higher

Finally, Sundial Growers grew by almost 5%. The move comes in a very good day for the marijuana stock universe in general, with other larger cannabis growers ranging from 5% to 8%.

The sundial is a favorite among small investors interested in cannabis due to its low stock price and listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. With federal law still listing marijuana as a controlled substance, most US cannabis-related companies have not been able to list their shares on major stock exchanges. Yet some popular brokerage firms do not allow their clients to trade over-the-counter stocks that are not listed on the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange.

Unlike GameStop and AMC, Sundial has not shied away from tapping into the financial markets for extra cash at regular intervals. This has created a huge dilution of shares, and Sundial’s board of directors recently opened the door for further share offerings in 2021 and beyond. This makes it difficult to see Sundial’s stock go up for long, but some investors still seem interested.

Look at the fundamentals

It’s hard to focus on trade metrics when stocks soar one day and plunge the next. But by looking squarely at financial data rather than stock prices, you’ll be able to avoid being whipped and make a more informed choice about whether to add Sundial, GameStop, or AMC stocks to your portfolio. .