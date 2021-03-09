North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to Update COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment and Settings





Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing had an optimistic tone as Governor Cooper and Dr Mandy Cohen praised vaccination efforts while emphasizing prevention

CHARLOTTE, NC Governor Roy Cooper and members of the state’s COVID-19 task force say the outlook amid the pandemic in North Carolina is bright, saying the vaccine rollout has resulted in more than 1, 1 million residents to be fully vaccinated so far. Cooper’s update came a day before the state’s mass vaccination clinic, in partnership with the federal government, opened in Greensboro. Atrium Health’s mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium opened on Tuesday, and 14,000 people are expected to be vaccinated by Thursday. Click here to subscribe to the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter North Carolina’s COVID-19 parameters continue to be stable with a downward trend. On Tuesday, Cooper and state health director Dr Mandy Cohen announced 997 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, a decrease in the number of cases of around 1,400 reported that day. Another important step for the governor was the equitable distribution of vaccines to communities of color; Cooper noted that 20% of the first-dose vaccines distributed in the past four weeks had gone to black residents. Additionally, Cohen noted that 7% of injections were given to Hispanic residents, an increase from 3% last week. Cooper addressed the darker numbers that led to Tuesday’s briefing: Since the start of the pandemic, North Carolina has recorded just under 876,000 cases of the virus. During that time, there have been more than 11,500 reported deaths statewide and currently more than 1,100 patients infected with the virus in hospitals. The governor offered prayers to families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and to citizens still battling the virus. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the county is currently focusing on Groups 1 to 3 for vaccinations, as Group 3 appointments begin on Wednesday. Group 4 is not expected to be eligible for an additional two weeks, but Cooper hinted that the schedule could be accelerated if the number of vaccinations improves and new cases of the virus decline. “Group 4 will open on March 24, if not before,” said Harris. “We know the governor has changed his mind on these things before.” This is good news for business owners, as Cooper eased some of the state’s restrictions with his latest executive order. Restaurants can serve more customers indoors and bars are now allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm. The nighttime curfew was also lifted with Cooper’s order, and the governor said more vaccinations and fewer virus cases mean a further reduction in restrictions. Matt Wohlfarth, owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, adjusted the restaurant’s business model to keep up with the punches of the pandemic by filling out take-out orders and spacing out seating arrangements for COVID-19 security protocol in theaters to eat. RELATED: Mecklenburg County Citizens in Groups 1 to 3 Have a Higher Chance of Getting a First Dose of the COVID Vaccine. Here’s how to register Wohlfarth said the restaurant is still running, thanks to two rounds of the paycheck protection program and loyal customers. He said the goal was just to stay open and not lose money. “There’s only a limited amount of creativity you can do, you know, shutting down at 9 am, so it’s okay, it’s gonna be a great thing,” Wohlfarth said. One question that came up during the briefing centered on the full return of students and teachers to classrooms. Cooper acknowledged that he was meeting with both Republican and Democratic leaders in the state legislature to work on a plan to reopen all schools. However, he pointed out that he had yet to see any bills on his desk at the time. Do you have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get the vaccine? Visit NBC News Plan Your Vaccine site to learn more about each state’s vaccine deployment plan. RELATED: Rock Hill City Council Votes To Stop Enforcing Mask Mandate

