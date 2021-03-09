GameStop Saga Invites SEC to Evaluate Order Flow Payment

WASHINGTON The acting chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission signaled her support for a comprehensive review of a practice that routes many stock market orders from small investors to be executed by trading firms at high speed.

The system, known as Pay for Order Flow, is decades old but has come under closer scrutiny as more individual investors trade on brokerage apps operated by companies such as Robinhood Markets Inc. Securities and Susquehanna International Group LLP, which trade with them.

In a letter released Tuesday, Acting SEC Chairman Allison Herren Lee said regulators should review these arrangements to ensure practices are fully disclosed and in line with best execution obligations. This requirement considers whether clients are getting a better price than what is currently quoted in the market, the speed of execution and the likelihood of their order being executed.

Ms Lees’ letter, which was sent in response to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), Did not indicate how or when the SEC could begin a payment review for the order flow. A spokesperson for the agency did not immediately return a message asking for comment.

Ms Warren sent questions to the SEC in January after frenzied trading in GameStop shares Corp.

GME 26.94%

and other so-called even stocks have created such volatility that some brokers have had to slow down their trading to respond to margin calls from their clearing houses.

In the past, the SEC has repeatedly blessed payment for the flow of orders, saying brokerages monitor conflicts of interest and this often translates into better prices for small investors.

Nevertheless, this practice has long been controversial and the rise of commission-free trading has placed more emphasis on it. Companies like Robinhood and Charles Schwab Corp.

SCHW -1.10%

don’t charge trading commissions and earn money from other sources such as order flow payment.

Some critics claim that this practice creates the wrong incentives, as brokerages may be tempted to send customer orders to the market center that gives them the biggest discount. Proponents, including many brokers and trading companies, say this practice is poorly understood and helps investors enjoy smooth transactions and good prices.

A surge in trading among small investors has contributed to a greater share of trading outside regulated exchanges. A record 47.2% of U.S. stock trading volume in January was executed off public exchanges, down from 39.9% a year earlier, according to data from Rosenblatt Securities, a brokerage firm.

The recent rise of GameStop and other stocks involves investors on opposite camps: traditional Wall Street companies and small investors bumping into the system. WSJ asked the same series of questions of one of each about WallStreetBets’ role in the trading frenzy. Photo illustration: Carlos Waters



Ms Lees’ letter also said the SEC should consider new regulations, such as greater disclosure of short selling and measures to ensure small investors understand how options work. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the agency had started considering drafting new rules for disclosing short sales.

A provision in the Dodd-Frank Financial Review Act of 2010 required the SEC to issue rules within two years that would improve public information about lending or borrowing securities. Another told the agency to report publicly, at least once a month, on how much of a company’s shares have been sold short.

Ms Lee also wrote that regulators should consider requiring brokerage firms to further disclose how options trading works and to examine whether retail clients understand the products, allowing traders to speculate cheaply in the shares without buying the shares. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said last month in his testimony to the House Financial Services Committee that Robinhood had improved its educational materials on options trading and strengthened the eligibility criteria for new clients. seeking to trade certain types of options strategies.

The SEC is conducting a thorough review of trading in GameStop stocks, including whether any of the trades were manipulative and whether the brokerages followed all applicable rules.

We continue to analyze recent market events, and the outcome of this review may ultimately lead us to different or additional policy considerations, Ms. Lee wrote in the letter.

