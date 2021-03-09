Why Cathie Wood’s 3 Favorite Titles Got A Big Boost By The Market On Tuesday

The stock market soared on Tuesday, making up for lost ground from what has been a difficult time for many investors, especially those focusing on high growth stocks in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC). The Nasdaq managed to get ahead of both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI), but all three finished higher, and the Dow set a new intraday high before falling back from its best levels of the session.

Index Percent change Point change Dow + 0.10% +30 S&P 500 + 1.42% +54 Nasdaq Composite + 3.69% +465

One of the investors hardest hit by the fall of the Nasdaq is Cathie Wood, founder and chief investment officer of well-known fund firm ARK Invest. Wood’s stock picks had been hot until the recent market correction. Today, however, his three favorite stocks were back in favor and registered huge gains.

Squaring

Square (NYSE: SQ) is Wood’s biggest stake in her ETF ARK Fintech Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKF). Square was down more than 25% from its recent highs last month, but the stock rebounded with a 12% rise on Tuesday.

The case for Square’s leading electronic payments network is strong and easy to understand. The company has worked hard to provide key financial services to businesses of all sizes. Wood also likes the way Square has embraced cryptocurrencies rather than shirking their potential application as disruptors to traditional payment systems.

Strategic moves like Square’s recent purchase of Tidal, however, need a bit more explanation. Square CEO Jack Dorsey believes there is growth potential in creating an ecosystem that resonates with the artist community. It’s unclear how this will play out, but it shows the company’s willingness to take risks in surprising directions.

Look healthier

Meanwhile, in the ARK Genomic Revolution FNB (NYSEMKT: ARKG), you will find Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) as the biggest holding. Teladoc had taken an even bigger hit, falling around 40% from its highs last month. But Tuesday brought relief in the form of a 9% gain to offset some of those losses.

Investors are increasingly wary of stocks that have benefited from home stay mandates from the COVID-19 pandemic. Teladoc went from being a convenience to a necessity during the pandemic, and patients got their first glimpse of what remote medicine could look like. Some fear that when the coronavirus crisis is under control, people will simply go back to the old way and hurt the growth of Teladoc.

It is certainly possible, but the counter-argument is that having seen how good remote health services can be, patients can choose to continue using them even when they are not required to. This makes a stock price well below its highs much more attractive, providing a margin of safety for Teladoc’s bull case.

Running your engines

To finish, You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) is by far Wood’s favorite stock, as he is the first holding in three different ARK Invest funds. Next Generation ARK Internet ETF (NEW: ARKW), ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics FNB (NEW: ARKQ), and the landmark ETF ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) All of them have Tesla prominently, with up to 10% of the fund’s assets in the electric automaker’s stock. Tesla shares had fallen about 35% to their worst levels, but a nearly 20% rise on Tuesday added $ 110 to the share price.

One source of optimism about Tesla came from analysts on Wall Street. Wedbush has released a new price target of $ 950 per share, which is almost 70% up from Monday’s closing price of $ 563. Analyst firm New Street improved the stock to buy at a neutral price, setting a price target of $ 900. Both see good things for the automaker in the next few years, including higher deliveries and opportunities in big markets like China.

Tesla promises to remain volatile for the foreseeable future. Yet Wood sees Tesla at the forefront of key technological advancements in autonomous driving and energy storage, which could keep interest in the automaker’s stock for a long time.

Getting back on track

Obviously, one day says nothing about the long-term direction of any investment, and today’s gains haven’t recouped all of the losses these three stocks have suffered in recent weeks. Nonetheless, Tuesday’s rebound shows investors still have confidence in the companies that have been in Wood’s portfolio, and many fully expect further increases in Square, Teladoc and Tesla’s stock prices in the future.